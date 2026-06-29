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ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Ellyse Perry says Lord's win over India was 'a really special day'

Ellyse Perry called Australia's record-breaking run chase against India at Lord's "a really special day" after her match-winning fifty helped secure a semifinal berth in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The veteran all-rounder also praised Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten half-century and said Australia are looking forward to the final two matches of the tournament.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Ellyse Perry says Lord's win over India was 'a really special day'
Image Credit: IANS

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