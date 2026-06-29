Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry described her side's record-breaking victory over India at Lord's as ‘a really special day for everyone’ after guiding the six-time champions into their fifth consecutive win of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 with a match-winning performance on Sunday.
Perry was named Player of the Match after scoring a fluent 56 off 38 balls as Australia chased down 171 with six wickets in hand, completing the highest successful run chase in Women's T20 World Cup history. Her crucial partnership with Ashleigh Gardner, who remained unbeaten on 53, sealed Australia's place in the last four while ending India's semifinal hopes.
Reflecting on the occasion, Perry said playing at the iconic Lord's in front of a packed crowd made the victory even more memorable.
"Just an incredible atmosphere and amazing support from the crowd. The opportunity to play here at Lord's against India in an amazing game, the battle... so, yeah, a really special day for everyone. Really appreciate everyone who came out to support us today and made it such a fun day," Perry said after receiving the Player of the Match award.
Perry said Australia believed the target was achievable on a good batting surface and knew one substantial partnership through the middle overs would be enough to put the chase on track.
"We felt like it was a pretty good wicket. We just needed a strong partnership through the middle there to get us a good platform for the back end," she said.
The experienced all-rounder reserved special praise for Gardner, whose aggressive approach ensured Australia maintained momentum throughout the chase.
"I thought Ash was superb. She targeted the first six balls, which was great. She regularly found the boundary off those balls, and I think that always gives you a strong footing in the over. Then we were able to go with her to get a bit of momentum. Ash was superb," Perry said.
Looking ahead to the knockout stage, Perry said Australia have enjoyed every aspect of the tournament and are eager for the challenges ahead.
"I think it's been a wonderful tournament so far. Every venue that we've played at has had a great atmosphere and crowds. The cricket has been brilliant. There have been a few upsets as well, and various matches have gone right down to the wire. So it's been such a fun tournament to be part of so far.
"Hopefully, two more big games to go. We've got something to work towards. That's what our preparation's for, and everyone's really nice and just enjoying it. We'll see what happens," she added.
Meanwhile, after finishing the group on top with 10 points, Australia will face the West Indies in the first semi-final at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday.
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