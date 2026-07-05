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ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final: Australia restrict England to 150/4 despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's fifty

England recovered from early setbacks to post a competitive 150/4 in 20 overs against Australia in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 10:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final: Australia restrict England to 150/4 despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's fifty
Image Credit: ICC

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