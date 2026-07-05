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ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final: Australia win toss, opt to bowl against England; check playing XIs

The high-stakes encounter marks the fourth time these two cricketing powerhouses will contest the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 summit clash, having previously met in the 2012, 2014, and 2018 finals - all won by Australia.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 08:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final: Australia win toss, opt to bowl against England; check playing XIs
Image Credit: ICC

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