ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 launched in style with Captains' Carnival at Waterloo Bridge - See Pics

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 was launched in stunning fashion on Sunday as London's famous Waterloo Bridge was transformed into a massive cricket pitch for the first time.

All 12 captains were in attendance at the famous London landmark ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in England and Wales, which begins June 12, with the world's best players taking part in the Captains' Carnival high above the River Thames.

It was the first public gathering of all 12 captains ahead of the T20 World Cup and served as a powerful symbol of the global growth, visibility and appeal of women’s cricket in front of well-known London landmarks that included Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral and the London Eye.

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The famous Waterloo Bridge was turned into a vibrant celebration of cricket and culture as anticipation builds for the upcoming event that promises to redefine what is possible for women’s cricket on the global stage.



All captains came together for the ultimate fan experience at the Women's #T20WorldCup Captain's Carnival



Grab your tournament tickets now https://t.co/8kyuNOXKdL pic.twitter.com/TQCXpgvYjv — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2026

ALSO READ: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Dates, venues, squads, groups, format, prize money - all you need to know

ICC Chairman Hails Landmark Moment

“This is a landmark moment for women’s Cricket and a fitting way to launch what we believe will be the most exciting and ambitious ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ever staged," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

"This will help elevate the buzz and excitement around the event, providing the final boost to the anticipation for the tournament before the first ball is bowled on June 12 in Birmingham.

This event is another expression of the ICC’s commitment and belief linked to the agenda of building a more inclusive, global game," he added.

With ticket sales already around 200,000 - a record-breaking figure achieved before the tournament has even begun and comfortably eclipsing previous ICC Women’s T20 World Cup benchmarks – even more records are set to be smashed when the action gets underway in less than a week.

"Seeing these 12 captains playing cricket in a global first on an iconic London stage is a sign of how far the women’s game has come and where it’s headed," ICC Director and England Cricket Board Chair Richard Thompson said.

"With just five days to go until the opening game, this landmark captain’s event sets the scene for what promises to be the most attended and most widely covered Women’s World Cup ever," he added.

Cricket Carnival In England

This summer, England and Wales will host the best cricketers on the planet as teams from across the globe compete for the ultimate prize. From the opening match at Edgbaston (Birmingham) to the final at Lord's Cricket Ground (London), matches will be played across host cities including Old Trafford (Manchester), Headingley (Leeds), Hampshire Bowl (Southampton), Bristol County Ground (Bristol) and The Oval (London).

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 promises fierce rivalries, memorable moments and a festival atmosphere at every venue.

The 12 competing teams are England, India, Australia, Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.