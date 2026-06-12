ICC women's T20 World Cup 2026: Nasser Hussain backs India over Pakistan, names key players to watch

Former England captain Nasser Hussain weighed in on India's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, the blockbuster clash against Pakistan, selection dilemmas and the factors that could shape the tournament.

India will open their campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 14 in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the competition. Speaking during JioStar Media's ICC Women's T20 World Cup expert panel, Hussain touched upon multiple aspects of India's preparations and backed Harmanpreet Kaur's side to make a strong start.

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'India Will Be Too Strong' Against Pakistan

Asked about the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash at Edgbaston, Hussain acknowledged the rivalry but pointed to the gap between the two teams in recent years. "India will be confident but obviously wary that it only takes Fatima Sana to come off, have a good day, and they could be in trouble, but if you are asking me a prediction, India will be too strong," Hussain said.

The former England skipper also credited the rapid growth of women's cricket in India, citing the impact of the Women's Premier League and greater exposure to franchise cricket around the world. "So, they have stayed at a level whereas India have jumped at least a level or two if not more," he added while comparing the development of the two teams.

Hussain backs Yastika Bhatia at No. 3

Hussain also expressed his support for Yastika Bhatia's role at number three in India's batting order. "I quite like her at number three after the dynamic Shafali and Smriti Mandhana," Hussain said.

The former England captain praised Yastika's strike rate and boundary-hitting ability, particularly during India's recent tour of England. "She has been smashing it everywhere. She hasn't made that big score, she has been getting like 30 off 20 balls, 30 off 25 deliveries," he said.

However, Hussain admitted he remains slightly concerned about her movement between the wickets following a major injury and surgery. "My only issue is that since her injury and her operation, she has not been that mobile between the wickets," he noted.

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Why Jemimah Rodrigues could be crucial

Discussing the evolution of women's cricket, Hussain stressed that while power-hitting remains important, teams cannot afford to ignore strike rotation and dot-ball percentage. "So, whichever team hits the most sixes will probably win the tournament. But also, I always keep an eye on our monitor in the commentary box on the dot-ball percentage," Hussain said.

He pointed to Jemimah Rodrigues as an example of a batter who contributes beyond boundaries. "That is why running between the wickets is very important. That is why I mentioned Jemimah and the way she runs between the wickets," he explained.

According to Hussain, teams that consistently convert good deliveries into singles and punish loose balls with boundaries are often the hardest to contain.

Deepti Sharma among first names on team sheet

Despite a lean patch with the ball, Hussain insisted Deepti Sharma would remain one of his automatic selections for a major tournament. "For me, yes. Going into a big game in a big tournament, I would want Deepti Sharma," Hussain said when asked whether the all-rounder should be an automatic starter.

"You want people to go into battle with you, streetwise people, and Deepti is absolutely that."

Hussain also highlighted Deepti's familiarity with English conditions through her appearances in The Hundred and previous tours.

Extra Batter preferred over extra bowler

With Amanjot Kaur unavailable, Hussain was asked whether India should strengthen their batting or bowling resources. "Personally, I would play the extra batter. I would pack my batting," he said.

The former England captain suggested India should back their batting depth and adopt a fearless approach if they choose that route. "If you are going to go with the extra batter, you have to get an above-par score and play fearless cricket," Hussain added.