ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, squads, groups, venues, prize money and everything you need to know

The largest edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin in England on June 12, 2026. The prestigious tournament has broadened its scope by expanding from 10 to 12 competing nations, with the Netherlands celebrating their first appearance on this global stage.

The upcoming event promises intense action, as multiple teams possess a genuine chance at claiming the trophy. The host nation, England, will aim to exploit their home advantage, while the reigning titleholders, New Zealand, intend to keep possession of their crown. Australia remains the most dominant side in the history of the competition and enters the tournament with the goal of claiming a record seventh championship.

Concurrently, the Indian squad, marshaled by Harmanpreet Kaur, stands as a top title challenger after ending its wait for a major ICC title by winning the Women's ODI World Cup in 2025.

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Tournament History: Past Winners and Key Milestones

Inaugural Edition: 2009 (England)

First Champions: England

Previous Edition: 2024 (New Zealand)

Total Editions: 10

Most Successful Team: Australia (6 titles)

Australia lifted the trophy in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Format Explained

A total of 12 teams have qualified for the tournament. The competition consists of 33 matches and will run from June 12 to July 5, 2026. Teams are divided into two groups of six. Each team will face every other team in its group once. Teams earn two points for a win and one point for a no-result.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals:

Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up

Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up

Host Cities and Stadiums for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The tournament will be staged across some of England's most iconic cricket venues:

Edgbaston, Birmingham

County Ground, Bristol

Lord's, London

The Oval, London

Headingley, Leeds

Old Trafford, Manchester

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Full Squads of All 12 Participating Nations

Australia

Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar

England

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Ireland

Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

New Zealand

Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu

Netherlands

Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

Pakistan

Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

Scotland

Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul

South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi

West Indies

Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

Group A

England, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

Group B

Australia, Bangladesh, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, South Africa

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

June 12

England vs Sri Lanka (Edgbaston, Birmingham) at 11:00 PM

June 13

Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Old Trafford, Manchester) at 3:00 PM

Australia vs South Africa (Old Trafford, Manchester) at 7:00 PM

West Indies vs New Zealand (Hampshire Bowl, Southampton) at 11:00 PM

June 14

Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Edgbaston, Birmingham) at 3:00 PM

India vs Pakistan (Edgbaston, Birmingham) at 7:00 PM

June 16

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Hampshire Bowl, Southampton) at 7:00 PM

England vs Ireland (Hampshire Bowl, Southampton) at 11:00 PM

June 17

Australia vs Bangladesh (Headingley, Leeds) at 3:00 PM

India vs Netherlands (Headingley, Leeds) at 7:00 PM

South Africa vs Pakistan (Edgbaston, Birmingham) at 11:00 PM

June 18

West Indies vs Scotland (Headingley, Leeds) at 11:00 PM

June 19

New Zealand vs Ireland (Hampshire Bowl, Southampton) at 11:00 PM

June 20

Australia vs Netherlands (Hampshire Bowl, Southampton) at 3:00 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Hampshire Bowl, Southampton) at 7:00 PM

England vs Scotland (Headingley, Leeds) at 11:00 PM

June 21

West Indies vs Sri Lanka (Bristol County Ground, Bristol) at 3:00 PM

South Africa vs India (Old Trafford, Manchester) at 7:00 PM

June 23

New Zealand vs Scotland (Bristol County Ground, Bristol) at 3:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Bristol County Ground, Bristol) at 7:00 PM

Australia vs Pakistan (Headingley, Leeds) at 11:00 PM

June 24

England vs West Indies (Lord’s, London) at 11:00 PM

June 25

India vs Bangladesh (Old Trafford, Manchester) at 7:00 PM

South Africa vs Netherlands (Bristol County Ground, Bristol) at 11:00 PM

June 26

Sri Lanka vs Scotland (Old Trafford, Manchester) at 11:00 PM

June 27

Pakistan vs Netherlands (Bristol County Ground, Bristol) at 3:00 PM

West Indies vs Ireland (Bristol County Ground, Bristol) at 7:00 PM

England vs New Zealand (The Oval, London) at 11:00 PM

June 28

South Africa vs Bangladesh (Lord’s, London) at 3:00 PM

Australia vs India (Lord’s, London) at 7:00 PM

Knockout Stage: Semifinals

June 30

Semifinal 1 at The Oval, London at 7:00 PM

July 2

Semifinal 2 at The Oval, London at 11:00 PM

The Grand Finale

July 5

World Cup Final at Lord’s, London at 7:00 PM

Biggest Group Stage Matches to Watch Out For

India vs Pakistan – June 14

Australia vs South Africa – June 13

South Africa vs India – June 21

England vs New Zealand – June 27

Australia vs India – June 28

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Schedule

June 30

Semifinal 1 – The Oval, London – 7:00 PM IST

July 2

Semifinal 2 – The Oval, London – 11:00 PM IST

Lord's to Host Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final

The grand finale of the tournament will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 5, 2026, starting at 7:00 PM IST.

Prize Money Breakdown for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC has increased the overall prize pool to USD 8.76 million, marking a significant rise from the previous edition.

Placement Prize Money (USD)

Champions 2.34 Million

Runners-Up 1.17 Million

Losing Semi-finalists 675,000

Participation Guarantee 247,500

Each Group Stage Win 31,154

Champions to Receive Record Prize Purse

The winning team will receive USD 2.34 million, making it one of the richest editions in the history of women's cricket.

Can India End Their T20 World Cup Drought?

With Harmanpreet Kaur leading a balanced squad featuring experienced stars and emerging talents, India enters the tournament among the favorites. Following their historic ODI World Cup triumph, the Women in Blue will be eager to add a maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup title to their cabinet and cement their place among cricket's elite.