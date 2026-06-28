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ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: What India need to reach semi-finals after South Africa beat Bangladesh

After South Africa’s narrow 4-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 29th match at Lord’s on June 28, the race for the second semi-final spot from Group A has come down to a single high-stakes clash: Australia vs India on Sunday evening. 
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: What India need to reach semi-finals after South Africa beat Bangladesh
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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