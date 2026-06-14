/Players to hit centuries at Women's T20 World Cup: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list

Centuries in the Women's T20 World Cup are a rare feat. Over the years, only a handful of batters have managed to breach the three-figure mark on cricket's biggest T20 stage. England's Danielle Wyatt-Hodge recently joined the elite club with a sensational ubeaten hundred against Sri Lanka, becoming just the seventh player in the tournament's history to score a century.
Here's a look at every batter who has achieved the milestone.
Danielle Wyatt-Hodge announced her eighth Women's T20 World Cup campaign in style, smashing an unbeaten 105 off 62 balls against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston. Her innings, studded with 13 fours and a six, powered England to a tournament-record 219/1 and made her only the seventh player to score a Women's T20 World Cup century.
Australia legend Meg Lanning holds the record for the highest individual score in Women's T20 World Cup history. The former skipper blasted 126 off just 65 balls against Ireland, guiding Australia to 191/4 and setting up a dominant victory.
West Indies star Deandra Dottin became the first woman to score a T20I century when she hammered an unbeaten 112 off 45 deliveries. Coming in at 52/4, Dottin's explosive innings featuring nine sixes and seven fours, helped the Caribbean side post 175/5 and eventually beat South Africa by 17 runs.
England captain Heather Knight produced one of the finest innings in tournament history with an unbeaten 108 off 66 balls against Thailand. Her century powered England to a then-record total of 176/2 and a commanding 98-run victory.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian woman to score a T20I century when she smashed 103 off just 51 balls against New Zealand. Battling cramps during the innings, Harmanpreet struck eight sixes and seven fours to guide India to a memorable 34-run victory.
Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali scripted history by becoming the first woman from her country to score a T20I century. Her 102 off 68 balls helped Pakistan register their highest-ever Women's T20 World Cup total of 165/5 before defeating Ireland by 70 runs.
South Africa's Lizelle Lee completed the elite list with a destructive 101 off 60 balls against Thailand. The opener's maiden T20I hundred laid the foundation for South Africa's biggest total in Women's T20 World Cup history at the time and a comprehensive victory.
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