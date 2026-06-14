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  • /Players to hit centuries at Women's T20 World Cup: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list

Players to hit centuries at Women's T20 World Cup: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list

England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge joined an exclusive list of Women's T20 World Cup centurions after smashing an unbeaten 105 against Sri Lanka. Only seven players, including Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur, have scored centuries in the tournament's history.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 06:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Players to hit centuries at Women's T20 World Cup: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list
Image Credit: Pic Credits: ICC

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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