ICC women's T20 World Cup records: From Aimee Watkins to Laura Wolvaardt...; Check full list of top run-scorers in every edition

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway in England on June 12, bringing together some of the world's best batters in pursuit of cricket's most prestigious T20 title. Over the years, several stars have dominated individual editions of the tournament, finishing as the leading run-scorers and producing memorable match-winning performances.

From New Zealand's Aimee Watkins in the inaugural edition to South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt's recent dominance, the Women's T20 World Cup has witnessed some remarkable batting displays.

ALSO READ: Who Is Anvay Dravid? Rahul Dravid's son earns India U-19 call-up for Sri Lanka series

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Top Run-Scorers in every women's T20 world cup edition

2009 - Aimee Watkins (New Zealand) - 200 runs

2010 -Sara McGlashan (New Zealand) - 147 runs

2012 -Charlotte Edwards (England) -172 runs

2014 -Meg Lanning (Australia) -257 runs

2016 - Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) - 246 runs

2018 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 225 runs

2020 - Beth Mooney (Australia) - 259 runs

2023 - Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) -230 runs

2024 - Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 223 runs

Laura Wolvaardt continues to rewrite records

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt emerged as the leading run-scorer at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, amassing 223 runs in six matches. In doing so, she became the first player in tournament history to finish as the highest run-scorer in two different editions.

Wolvaardt had previously topped the charts in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup with 230 runs and once again showcased her consistency on the global stage in 2024.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad backs Suryakumar Yadav India comeback, hails Shreyas Iyer's 'unique' captaincy

Beth Mooney holds the record for most runs in a Single Edition

While Wolvaardt has achieved a unique feat, Australia's Beth Mooney still holds the record for the most runs scored in a single Women's T20 World Cup edition.

The left-handed batter smashed 259 runs in six innings during the 2020 tournament, averaging 64.75 and scoring three half-centuries. Her unbeaten 78 in the final against India remains one of the most memorable knocks in Women's T20 World Cup history.

Mooney's incredible run helped Australia lift the title and earned her the Player of the Tournament award.

Suzie Bates leads all-time run charts

When it comes to overall Women's T20 World Cup runs, New Zealand legend Suzie Bates remains comfortably ahead of the field. Bates has accumulated 1,216 runs in 42 matches and remains the only batter to cross the 1,000-run milestone in tournament history. West Indies great Stafanie Taylor and Australia's Alyssa Healy are among the few players to have also crossed the four-figure mark.