ICC WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Star As India Beat Sri Lanka By 59 Runs In Campaign Opener

Both Deepti and Amanjot performed with both bat and ball in the campaign opener for India in Guwahati. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 11:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic credit: BCCI

Riding on fantastic performances from Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, India beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs (By DLS method) in the first match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Both Deepti and Amanjot performed with both bat and ball in the campaign opener for India.

More To Follow... 

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

