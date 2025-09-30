ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Star As India Beat Sri Lanka By 59 Runs In Campaign Opener
Both Deepti and Amanjot performed with both bat and ball in the campaign opener for India in Guwahati.
Riding on fantastic performances from Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, India beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs (By DLS method) in the first match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.
More To Follow...
