India all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name in history after achieving a huge milestone during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against England at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Deepti's incisive four-wicket haul (4 for 51) ensured India clawed back in the death overs to restrict the visitors to 288/8 in 50 overs. She picked the wickets of Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb and Alice Capsey to dent England.

During her impressive bowling spell, Deepti became the fourth player ever to achieve the rare double of scoring 2,000+ runs and taking 150+ wickets in women's ODIs. This feat came when she dismissed England's Beaumont for 22 in the 16th over, marking her 150th ODI wicket.



Notably, Deepti is the first Indian woman to reach this all-round milestone, highlighting her versatility as a batter, bowler, and fielder.

Players To Achieve Double of 2000 Runs & 150 Wickets In Women’s ODIs

4414, 166 - Ellyse Perry (AUS-W)

5873, 155 - Stafanie Taylor (WI-W)

3397, 172 - Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

2607, 150* - Deepti Sharma (IND-W)

Why Deepti Sharma's Milestone Is Huge?

This impressive double underscores Deepti's consistency in a format demanding all-round skills. Ellyse Perry and Marizanne Kapp are modern greats, while Stafanie Taylor's longevity adds prestige.

The 28-year-old Deepti is on track to climb higher - she's already India's second-highest ODI wicket-taker (behind Jhulan Goswami's 255) and a top-5 ICC all-rounder.

As India eyes semi-final spots, Deepti's form could be pivotal at the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup.