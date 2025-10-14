Rain played spoilsport as Sri Lanka's ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 game against New Zealand was called off at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

After posting a competitive total of 258/6 in 50 overs, Sri Lanka appeared well placed to challenge the White Ferns, thanks to a strong finish to their innings. However, persistent rain delayed the start of New Zealand’s chase before officials eventually decided to call the game off with both teams settling for a point each.

The result leaves Sri Lanka with two points from four matches, both coming from washouts. They are still searching for their first win of the tournament and it was a disappointing outcome for Chamari Athapaththu’s side, who looked in control for much of the contest and had a genuine chance of securing a breakthrough victory.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the other hand, New Zealand moved to three points from four games, having managed just one win so far.

Nilakshi de Silva, Chamari Athapaththu Slam Fifties For Sri Lanka

In the first innings, Sri Lanka produced a strong batting display to post 258/6, led by a fiery fifty from Nilakshika Silva. Her late burst powered the side to a competitive total after a strong start and a few hiccups in the middle overs.

Sophie Devine (3/54) was the standout performer with the ball for New Zealand while Breearne Illing (2/39) supported her well. Rosemary Mair also chipped in with one wicket.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu had won the toss and chose to bat first, hoping to make the most of good batting conditions. The opening pair of Chamari and Vishmi Gunarathne gave Sri Lanka a solid foundation with a 101-run partnership. Chamari looked fluent from the start while Gunaratne took her time to settle in before finding her rhythm.

The pair, however, had their share of luck with a couple of catches went down and a run-out chance being missed.

The opening stand ensured Sri Lanka had the upper hand early on but once the partnership was broken, the innings slowed down. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Hasini Perera steadied things in the middle overs, rotating the strike well and keeping the scoreboard ticking before New Zealand claimed three wickets in quick succession with Illing striking twice.

As the innings entered its final phase, Nilakshika Silva took charge. Walking in with just over 10 overs remaining, she played with freedom and intent, taking the attack to the bowlers. She raced to a half-century in just 26 balls, the fastest of the tournament so far and her knock completely changed the tempo of the innings, adding valuable runs when it mattered most.

Sri Lanka scored 80 runs in the final 10 overs, including 47 in the last five, thanks largely to Silva’s brilliance who struck seven boundaries and a six.