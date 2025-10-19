England held their nerve to beat India by four runs and reach the semi-finals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore in Indore on Sunday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, England posted 288/8 and then maintained control with regular breakthroughs to hand the hosts their third consecutive defeat in the tournament.

With this, England became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals, joining South Africa and Australia.

Smriti Mandhana (88) top-scored for India with valuable contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and Deepti Sharma (50) that kept the hosts in contention. However, England struck at crucial moments, breaking key partnerships and tightening their grip as the required run rate climbed, making the chase increasingly difficult for India in the final overs.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt (2/47) was the pick of the bowlers while Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell chipped in with a wicket each.

