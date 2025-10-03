The upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is already buzzing with anticipation as India prepares to face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium. The fixture, which follows the highly charged Asia Cup 2025, has reignited debates around sportsmanship, diplomacy, and the infamous handshake controversy that recently engulfed the men’s teams.

Asia Cup Precedent: Men’s Team Snub Sparks Debate

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tensions first surfaced during the Men’s Asia Cup 2025, where India and Pakistan clashed three times, drawing global attention. The situation escalated during the group stage match on September 14, when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with the Pakistani players. The Indian team also refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, ACC president and PCB chief, prompting a formal complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to the ICC.

While post-match handshakes are not mandatory under ICC rules, the decision sparked social media outrage and intense media scrutiny. With the Women’s World Cup underway, all eyes now turn to Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian women’s team: will they mirror the men’s stance or take a diplomatic approach?

BCCI Remains Cautious Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash

Addressing the issue, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized that while India’s relationship with Pakistan remains unchanged, all official cricket protocols would be strictly followed. Speaking to BBC Stumped, he stated:

"I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that particular hostile country is the same; there is no change in the last week. India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. Whether there will be handshakes, whether there will be hugging, I cannot assure you of anything at this moment."

This careful stance underscores the delicate balance between adhering to sporting regulations and navigating geopolitical sensitivities.

India’s Strong Start Sets the Tone

The Indian women’s team commenced their World Cup campaign with a resounding 59-run victory over Sri Lanka, showcasing both depth and experience. Their performance reaffirmed India as a formidable contender, blending seasoned campaigners like Harmanpreet Kaur with emerging talents who have thrived under pressure.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women’s squad, stationed entirely in Colombo for the tournament, are eager to recover after a disappointing start against Bangladesh Women. In that match, Pakistan fell short by seven wickets, with Bangladesh’s Rubya Haider making a memorable WODI debut, scoring an unbeaten half-century. The Bangladeshi spin attack, led by Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter, dismantled Pakistan’s top order, leaving the team struggling on the slow Colombo pitch.

Key Players to Watch: India vs Pakistan

With both teams aware of the high stakes, several match-ups will be crucial:

Harmanpreet Kaur (India) – Known for her aggressive stroke play, she can turn the game with timely boundaries.

Shafali Verma (India) – Her explosive starts at the top could pressure Pakistan from the first ball.

Diana Baig (Pakistan) – A dual-sport athlete with disciplined bowling skills, capable of providing breakthroughs.

Fatima Sana (Pakistan) – As captain, she will need to stabilize Pakistan’s innings under pressure.

The fixture is expected to be fiercely competitive, with both teams aiming to assert dominance not only on the scoreboard but also in the psychological arena.

Colombo as a Neutral Venue: Maintaining Sporting Protocols

Historically, India and Pakistan face each other only at neutral venues due to geopolitical tensions, a policy reinforced after the Pahalgam terror attack. Colombo continues to serve as neutral ground, ensuring that matches proceed under MCC cricket regulations while minimizing off-field distractions. Should Pakistan advance to the semi-finals or finals, the neutral venue approach will continue, highlighting the ongoing intersection of sports and diplomacy.

The Stage is Set

Sunday’s encounter promises more than just cricket—it represents a collision of history, rivalry, and global scrutiny. As fans worldwide tune in, the handshake debate adds another layer of intrigue to an already intense clash. Whether the Indian women follow the men’s precedent or choose a more conciliatory approach, the game is set to be a defining moment in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 history.