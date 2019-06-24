ICC World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Live Updates

Gulbadin Naib-led Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) when they lock horns with Bangladesh at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Hampshire on Monday.

# Nine runs off the last over, including a boundary

# Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled a tight last over, conceding just one run via wide. Bangladesh 35/1 (9 overs)

# Another good over from Mohammad Nabi as he gave away just three singles to the Bangladesh batsmen. Tamim clipped the first delivery behind square for one run before Shakib drove the fourth ball to long-off for a single. The Bangladesh opener then clipped the very next delivery through the leg side for another run. Bangladesh 34/1 (8 overs)

# Bangladesh 31/1 (7 overs)

# Nabi came into the attack and he gave away just three runs off the over. Tamim and Shakib Al Hasan are currently batting at eight and three, respectively and are looking to stitch a stand after losing Liton Das early. Bangladesh 28/1 (6 overs)

# Mohammad Nabi replaces Dawlat Zadran into the attack!

# Shakib Al Hasan is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Mujeeb Ur Rahman gave an early breakthrough to Afghanistan. Liton Das hit the second delivery of the fourth over straight to short midwicket, only to Hashmatullah Shahidi take a low diving catch. Bangladesh 23/1 (4.2 overs)

# Three runs off the last over. Tamim opened his account after getting an inside edge on the fifth delivery from Mujeeb as the ball went through square leg for one run. Bangladesh 16/0 (3 overs)

# Dawlat Zadran came to bowl the second over and he conceded five runs to Bangladesh. The Afghanistan bowler delivered a short of a length ball on the third delivery asLiton Das leaned back to push this behind point for four runs. Bangladesh 13/0 (2 overs)

# Eight runs off the last over. Liton Das got off the mark by punching a good length ball off the back foot to long on to notch up a single before he pulled back a boundary on the second delivery. Bangladesh 8/0 (1 over)

# Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal to open the innings for Bangladesh. Mujeeb Ur Rahman will begin the proceedings for Afghanistan.

# Lineups:

Afghanistan XI: G Naib, R Shah, H Shahidi, A Afghan, M Nabi, N Zadran, S Shinwari, R Khan, I Ali Khil, D Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, M Hasan, M Mortaza, M Rahman

# The start of play has been delayed by 10 minutes due to a wet outfield!

# Both sides have made two changes in their Playing XI. Afghanistan have left out Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam and called up Dawlat Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari in their Playing XI. For Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin are in for Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman, respectively.

# Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Bangladesh!

# The toss has been delayed by 10 minutes due to rain.

After a promising performance against Virat Kohli-led India in their last clash, Afghanistan will look to replicate a similar kind of performance and seal their first victory of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) when they lock horns with Bangladesh at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Hampshire on Monday.

On Saturday, the Gulbadin Naib-led side came up with a much-improved performance and gave India a run for their money by shining with both bat and ball before eventually slumping to an 11-run defeat, courtesy Mohammad Shami's last over hat-trick in a nail-biting thriller.

Gulbadin and Mohammad Nabi scalped two wickets each while Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Rahmat Shah all contributed with one wicket to restrict the famed Indian batting line-up to a paltry score of 224 for eight.

In reply, Mohammad Nabi frustrated India with his 55-ball 52 before Shami pulled back a match-winning hat-trick in the last over to help the Men in Blue bundle Afghanistan out for 213 in 49.5 overs.

Heading into Monday's clash, Afghanistan--who are out of the 2019 World Cup after losing all of their first five matches--will look to capitalise on their performance against India and eye to seal their first victory of the tournament.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a 48-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Australia in their last clash.

The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side, who are currently placed at the sixth spot with two wins from six matches, will look to keep their semi-final hopes alive when they take on Afghanistan in a do-or-die World Cup encounter.

The two squads are as follows:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal