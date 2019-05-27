ICC World Cup 2019: Complete squad, schedule and TV timings for Australia matches

Reigning champions Australia will look to defend their title International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup title when they kickstart their 2019 campaign against minnows Afghanistan on June 1 at Bristol Country Ground.

Ten teams namely--India, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, West Indies-- will play a total of 45 matches when they head into the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup which will take place from May 30 to July 14.

While hosts England and the top seven other teams in the ICC ODI rankings as of September 30, 2017 earned a direct qualification, the remaining two sides---West Indies and Afghanistan---were selected by the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Australia are going into the mega event as one of the favourites and are coming on the back of eight ODI wins out of the last ten matches they have played against India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Aaron Finch-led side defeated hosts England by 12 runs in their first warm-up match of the ICC World Cup at Southamptom on Saturday. Australia will now play their second warm-up clash against Sri Lanka on May 27.

As far as squad is concerned, former skipper Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner have made a return to the Australia squad after serving their 12-month suspension for the ball-tampering scandal that took place in South Africa in March last year.

However, the duo's return has made some changes in batting positions, with Peter Handscomb being dropped out and Alex Carey being named as the sole wicket-keeper in the squad.

With just a few days left to the commencement of the 2019 World Cup, let us take a look at Australia's squad and complete schedule:

COMPLETE SCHEDULE

June 1: Afghanistan vs Australia (6:00 pm)

June 6: Australia vs West Indies (3:00 pm)

June 9: India vs Australia (3:00 pm)

June 12: Australia vs Pakistan (3:00 pm)

June 20: Australia vs Bangladesh (3:00 pm)

June 25: England vs Australia (3:00 pm)

June 29: New Zealand vs Australia (6:00 pm)

July 6: Australia vs South Africa (6:00 pm)

SEMI-FINAL

July 9: 1st semi-final (1 vs 4) (3:00 pm)

July 11: 2nd semi-final (2 vs 3) (3:00 pm)

FINAL

July 14 at Lord's (3:00 pm)

SQUAD

Aaron Finch (captain), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.