Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Full schedule, squad and TV timings of Bangladesh

Bangladesh are slated to play two warm-up matches against Pakistan and India before they will kickstart their campaign at the 2019 ICC World Cup.  

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Seventh-ranked Bangladesh will look to build on their 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2018 Asia Cup exploits when they kickstart their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. 

Bangladesh, which will be led by Mashrafe Mortaza and vice-captained by Shakib Al Hasan, will lock horns with world number three South Africa in the opening match of the ten-team quadrennial event. 

The Mortaza-led side will head into the World Cup with a decent run of form off-late, having won three out of the last five ODI series they have played including the Asia Cup in 2018.

As far as squad is concerned, batsman Mosaddek Hossain and uncapped fast bowler Abu Jayed have been called up in the Bangladesh ODI squad while four players out of 15 namely skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have made it to the mega event thrice. 

Meanwhile, the other teams featuring in the tournament are England (hosts), Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and West Indies. 

Here is the complete schedule and squad of Bangladesh for the showpiece tournament:

COMPLETE SCHEDULE

June 02: South Africa vs Bangladesh (3:00 pm)

June 05: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (6 pm)

June 08: England vs Bangladesh (3:00 pm)

June 11: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka(3:00 pm)

June 17: West Indies vs Bangladesh (3:00 pm)

June 20: Australia vs Bangladesh (3:00 pm)

June 24: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (3:00 pm)

July 2: Bangladesh vs India (3:00 pm)

July 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (3:00 pm)

SEMI-FINAL

July 9: 1st semi-final (1 vs 4) (3:00 pm)

July 11: 2nd semi-final (2 vs 3) (3:00 pm)

FINAL

July 14 at Lord's (3:00 pm)

Here is the full squad: 

Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Raaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

