ICC World Cup 2019: Moment When Kane Williamson’s Catch Of Ravindra Jadeja Crushed Billion Dreams

Fans still remember the thrilling 2019 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford. The match was full of nail-biting moments but out of all the things that happened, Kane Williamson’s catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja grabbed the most limelight.

When the Indian team was chasing New Zealand’s 239, at one point in time they were reeling at 92/6 until Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat. Jadeja started attacking Kiwis bowlers which gave fans some hope. Jadeja alongside MS Dhoni kept on hitting the New Zealand bowlers, smashing sixes and fours with fearless intent.

The Indian team seemed to have one foot in the final. Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 77 off 59 balls and India needed just 32 runs to win the game. But then, Trent Boult came to bowl and delivered a slower ball. In reply, Jadeja tried to hit the ball but could not time it well. The ball went into the air and New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson grabbed a blinder. Fans were devastated when Jadeja got out as he was the only hope. After a while, MS Dhoni also got out, courtesy of Martin Guptill’s direct throw. New Zealand won the game by 18 runs, securing their place in the final.

“It is difficult to control the emotions in a close game (especially) when you have lost,” said MS Dhoni at an event in Bengaluru recently.

“Inside, I am done with my planning. To me, that was the last day I played cricket for India (even though) I announced my retirement one year later. But the fact was, that day I retired,” he said.

“We are given those machines (for monitoring fitness) and every time I went to the trainer I gave it back to him but he would say, ‘no, no, you keep it’. Now, how do I tell him that I do not need this anymore and I will not be needing it because I did not want to announce it (retirement) at that point of time,” Dhoni added.