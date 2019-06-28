ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs South Africa--Statistical Highlights

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by a margin of nine wickets in the 35th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Friday. The Proteas recorded their second win in the tournament having recorded their maiden win against Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field in a clash which Sri Lanka had to win at any cost to remain alive in the tournament. However, the Lankans failed to post a competitive total on the board, after being bowled out for 203 following a disciplined performance by the Proteas bowling attack led by Chris Morris.

Morris and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius accounted for three wickets apiece with pace-bowler Kagiso Rabada picking two wickets as well.

Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando who scored 30 runs apiece were the highest run-scorers for Sri Lanka.

The Proteas chased down the target of 204 runs in just 37.2 overs following a partnership of 175 runs between opener Hashim Amla and skipper Faf du Plessis, which virtually ensured a win.

Let us take a look at a few statistical highlights from the match:

# Dinesh Karunaratne has become the sixth cricketer to be dismissed off the first delivery of an ICC World Cup clash.

# Dwaine Pretorius has bowled the joint-most number of dots in an innings in the Cricket World Cup 2019.

# Sri Lanka's tally of 96/5 between overs 11-40 against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup 2019, is the lowest in this edition of the tournament by any side.

# South Africa conceded byes for the first time in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

# South Africa played their first ODI at the venue having previously only played a T20I at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

# Sri Lanka have failed to register a win against South Africa in a World Cup clash since 1992 which continues following their defeat at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.