close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019Shai Hope says West Indies have not lost 'hope' just yet

Shai Hope has promised to do ‘whatever he can’ to help the West Indies after their latest defeat left their hopes of World Cup progression dangling by a thread.

ICC World Cup 2019Shai Hope says West Indies have not lost &#039;hope&#039; just yet
Image Courtesy: ICC Media

Shai Hope has promised to do ‘whatever he can’ to help the West Indies after their latest defeat left their hopes of World Cup progression dangling by a thread.

A key performer with the bat as the Men in Maroon set Bangladesh 322 for victory in Taunton, Hope saw his side eventually succumb to a disappointing seven-wicket loss following an errant second-innings bowling display.

Tasked with being the glue that holds an otherwise powerful West Indies together, the wicketkeeper-batsman narrowly missed out on his century, falling to the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman on 96.

Despite the stoic knock, much of the focus in the immediate aftermath of the defeat centered on the Men in Maroon’s low scoring rate, with captain Jason Holder amongst those to suggest they had been under-par in that aspect during his post-match press conference. 

Hope, however, brushed aside those concerns, claiming that his main aim was to add stability to a side that has losing wickets with regularity in the middle-overs during the competition.

“Whenever I step to the crease, it’s a case of batting as long as possible,’ he said.

“Don’t leave it for anyone else in the final overs, you just have to take responsibility.

“I can massively improve it (the strike rate). Whatever I can do to improve, I’ll do that.

“But it was a bit of a difficult spot for me in the sense that we keep losing wickets in the middle overs and putting the lower half under a bit of pressure.

“Having said that we need to keep the innings together and get as many runs as we can, especially in the back-end.”

Seventh in the table after their first five games, the West Indies now face an uphill struggle to make the ICC Men’s World Cup semi-finals. 

Next up is a game against one of the early pacesetters, New Zealand, in Manchester on Saturday, where they will face another series test of their credentials.

And with victory over the Black Caps now essential, Hope said now is the time for major soul-searching if he and his teammates are to turn their form around.

“It’s now must-win,” he added.

“We have to put everything into getting those runs.

Tags:
ICC World Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019Shai HopeWest Indies
Next
Story

Arjun Tendulkar, take a bow: Lord's tweets after his stunning spell against Surrey 2nd XI

Must Watch

PT3M40S

5W1H: Shafiqur Rahman Barq says ‘Vande Mataram' is against Islam