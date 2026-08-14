/ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 scenarios: Race to the final, points table and what every team needs

The 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle is past the halfway mark, with the final scheduled for The Oval in London from June 9-13, 2027. Nine teams are competing across 27 series (71 matches in the league stage).
With the top two sides earning a spot in the June 2027 Final, every single Test carries immense weight. Because teams play an unequal number of matches - ranging from Bangladesh's 12 to Australia's 22-the standings are ranked strictly by Points Percentage (PCT) rather than total points won.
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The Scoring Framework
Win: 12 points (100% PCT per match)
Tie: 6 points (50% PCT)
Draw: 4 points (33.33% PCT)
Loss: 0 points (0% PCT)
Penalties: 1 point deducted per over behind the required over-rate.
The Golden Rule of Qualification
Historically, finalists have usually needed around 65% or higher (exceptions exist, such as India’s 58.8% in one earlier cycle). In the most recent completed cycle both finalists exceeded 67%.
With roughly 15 series still to go as of early-mid August 2026, the race remains open for several sides.
1. Australia (1st, 87.50%)
Played 8, remaining 14 Tests: home vs Bangladesh (2), away vs South Africa (3), home vs New Zealand (4), away vs India (5).
Australia have dropped only 12 points so far. To finish at or above 60% they need roughly 75 more points (e.g., six wins and one draw). Even a relatively modest 8-6 record in the remaining matches would leave them around 68%.
Their biggest challenges are the away series in South Africa and especially the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. If they win home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, it would keep them near the top. They remain clear favourites to reach the final.
South Africa (2nd, 75.00%) - Defending champions
Played 4, remaining 10 Tests: home vs Australia (3), home vs Bangladesh (2), home vs England (3), away vs Sri Lanka (2).
South Africa need about 65 more points for a 60% finish (five wins + a couple of draws is one path).
Six wins and four losses would leave them around 64%; seven wins would push them over 71%. Strong home form against Australia and England will be decisive. Their early away success (including a 2-0 win in India) has put them in a strong position.
New Zealand (3rd, 72.22%)
Played 6, remaining 10 Tests: home vs India (2), away vs Australia (4), home vs Sri Lanka (2), away vs Pakistan (2).
New Zealand need roughly 64 more points for 60% (five wins + one draw is feasible). Six wins and three or four losses would keep them competitive (mid-to-high 60s). The four-Test tour of Australia is the major obstacle; strong home results against India and Sri Lanka are essential.
Bangladesh (4th, 58.33%)
Played 4, remaining 8 Tests: away vs Australia (2), home vs West Indies (2), away vs South Africa (2), home vs England (2).
Bangladesh sit just below the historical qualification zone. Winning their four home Tests and picking up at least one or two results (wins or multiple draws) away in Australia or South Africa would keep them alive. A clean sweep of home games plus competitive away performances is required; anything less risks dropping out of contention.
India (5th, 48.15%)
Played 9, remaining 9 Tests: away vs Sri Lanka (2), away vs New Zealand (2), home vs Australia (5).
India need approximately 78 more points for 60% - essentially six or seven wins (or six wins + two draws). Seven wins and two losses would produce 63%.
The five-Test home series against Australia is the biggest opportunity (and the biggest risk). Strong results in Sri Lanka and New Zealand are non-negotiable if they are to climb into the top two.
Sri Lanka (6th, 41.67%)
Played 4, remaining 8 Tests: home vs India (2), away vs Pakistan (2), away vs New Zealand (2), home vs South Africa (2).
Sri Lanka need around 67 more points (five or six wins). Six wins and two losses would leave them near 64%. Capitalising on the home series against India and performing respectably away will decide their fate. Home advantage against South Africa later could also prove valuable.
England (7th, 24.36%)
Played 13, remaining 8 Tests: home vs Pakistan (3), away vs South Africa (3), away vs Bangladesh (2). (14 points already deducted for slow over-rates.)
Even winning all eight remaining matches (and avoiding further deductions) would leave England only around 53%. Qualification is highly unlikely without an extraordinary run and help from other results. Focus will be on maximising points and improving over-rate discipline.
Pakistan (8th, 22.22%)
Played 6, remaining 7 Tests: away vs England (3), home vs Sri Lanka (2), home vs New Zealand (2). (8 points deducted.)
Winning six of the seven and drawing one could push Pakistan close to 59%; a clean sweep reaches the mid-60s. Realistically they need near-perfect results and favourable outcomes elsewhere. The home series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka offer the best chance of a late surge.
West Indies (9th, 20.83%)
Played 12, remaining 2 Tests: away vs Bangladesh. Maximum possible PCT is well below 35%.
West Indies are effectively eliminated from final contention and will play for pride and future development.
Australia hold a commanding lead but still have a heavy remaining schedule, including tough away assignments. South Africa and New Zealand are well placed if they convert home advantage.
India have a realistic but demanding path centred on the home series against Australia. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka remain outside chances if results go their way. England, Pakistan and West Indies face steep or impossible climbs.
The next few months and series will significantly shape the table. PCT can shift quickly, so consistent results matter more than any single series. The race for the two final spots at The Oval remains compelling.
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