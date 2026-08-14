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ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 scenarios: Race to the final, points table and what every team needs

With the top two sides earning a spot in the World Test Championship 2025-27 final, every single Test carries immense weight. Here are the team-by-team scenarios & pathways to the 2027 final in London: 
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 scenarios: Race to the final, points table and what every team needs
Image Credit: BCCI/IANS/Proteas/BlackCaps

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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