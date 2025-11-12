ICC World Test Championship 2027-29: WTC Expands to 12 Teams with Afghanistan, Ireland & Zimbabwe Making Debut

In a landmark decision set to reshape the landscape of international cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly planning to expand the World Test Championship (WTC) to 12 teams in the 2027-29 cycle. The proposal comes after a working group, led by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, reviewed the WTC format and recommended scrapping the controversial two-tier system that failed to garner widespread support.

The expansion will see Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe make their debut in the WTC, marking a significant step toward inclusivity in the longest format of the game.

Two-Tier WTC System Scrapped

The idea of a two-tier WTC, initially mooted to address the dominance of India, England, and Australia over smaller Test nations, faced widespread criticism. Under the proposed model, the ‘Big Three’ would have played more matches among themselves, while second-tier teams like the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan risked reduced exposure against top sides.

Financial concerns also played a pivotal role in the system’s rejection. Talks to fund lower-tier nations through contributions from England, Australia, and India did not materialize as expected. Additionally, the potential for promotion and relegation sparked apprehensions among first-tier teams, concerned about revenue losses and fewer marquee matches.

With the two-tier proposal abandoned, the ICC will now ensure that all 12 Test-playing nations participate in a single division, providing each team a minimum number of matches to maintain competitiveness and broaden opportunities for smaller cricketing nations.

Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe to Feature

The inclusion of Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe is a historic move for the WTC. Although these teams currently play fewer Test matches, their presence in the 2027-29 cycle will guarantee them exposure to top-level competition. The ICC has clarified that no additional funding will be provided for hosting Tests, which may pose logistical challenges for emerging cricket boards.

A board director emphasized the benefits of the new system: “It guarantees that everyone is playing Test cricket. Those that really want to play the format now have opportunities, and there is an incentive for other teams to play them.” This step is expected to enhance competitiveness, encourage cricket development globally, and increase viewership and engagement across all participating nations.

ODI Super League Set for Revival

In limited-overs cricket, the ODI Super League is also expected to make a comeback. First introduced in 2020 to provide context and stakes to ODI fixtures, the league was scrapped after the 2023 Cricket World Cup due to a congested international calendar. The revived 13-team league will likely resume after the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, aiming to revitalize the 50-over format and restore its relevance on the global stage.

One ICC administrator noted, “Maybe the problem is not that the format is dead; it is finding the proper structure.” The league is expected to give emerging teams more competitive fixtures while ensuring the top sides continue to play high-stakes matches leading up to World Cup tournaments.

T20 World Cup Qualifying Revamp

The ICC is also considering a revamp of the T20 World Cup qualification system. Associate members have proposed a global qualifier akin to Olympic-style tournaments, where both Associate and non-qualifying Full Member nations could compete for final spots. This system aims to increase revenue for smaller boards and provide Asian nations with more equitable opportunities to feature in marquee events.

Despite growing interest in innovative formats, the 90-minute T10 format will not gain official ICC status. Discussions on all proposed changes are expected to continue in ICC meetings early next year.

What This Means for International Cricket

The 12-team WTC format, coupled with the potential revival of the ODI Super League and revamped T20 qualification, signals a more inclusive and competitive era for international cricket. Fans can look forward to richer matchups, expanded opportunities for emerging nations, and a re-energized global cricket calendar in the years leading to 2030.