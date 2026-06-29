India's shocking 2-0 T20I series defeat against Ireland has triggered widespread criticism, with Iceland Cricket once again grabbing attention through its humour. The cricket board's official X account took a sarcastic dig at India head coach Gautam Gambhir following the historic series loss, and the post quickly went viral across social media.
India entered the two-match series as overwhelming favourites but failed to win a game, allowing Ireland to register their first-ever bilateral series victory over the Men in Blue in any format.
Soon after Ireland completed the clean sweep, Iceland Cricket posted a tongue-in-cheek message aimed at Gambhir. "We can confirm that we don't wish to add Gautam Gambhir to our coaching staff. He clearly has talent, though. To take those Indian players and deliver those results in Ireland takes truly remarkable gifts."
We can confirm that we don't wish to add Gautam Gambhir to our coaching staff. He clearly has talent, though. To take those Indian players and deliver those results in Ireland takes truly remarkable gifts.— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 28, 2026
The post spread rapidly online, drawing thousands of reactions from cricket fans. While many users appreciated Iceland Cricket's trademark wit, others came out in support of Gambhir, arguing that one disappointing series should not define his tenure as head coach.
This isn't the first instance of Iceland Cricket poking fun at the former India opener. Following India's 2-0 Test series defeat against South Africa last year, the board had made another sarcastic remark, saying it had no plans to appoint Gambhir because its own national team had enjoyed a better winning percentage.
Over the years, Iceland Cricket has built a reputation for its humorous social media posts, often reacting to unexpected results involving some of the biggest teams in world cricket.
Ireland sealed the series by edging India by one run in the second T20I after successfully defending 154. Chasing 155, India finished on 153/9 despite a last-ball six from Prince Yadav. Vice-captain Tilak Varma top-scored with 55, but the visitors fell just short as Ireland completed a memorable whitewash. The hosts had earlier won the opening T20I by 34 runs to clinch the series.
The defeat has intensified scrutiny on Gambhir, who has faced criticism over India's recent white-ball performances. Questions have been raised over team selection, tactics and the balance of the playing XI after another disappointing overseas outing.
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar also weighed in on India's approach, suggesting the team needs a specialist middle-order batter instead of relying heavily on multiple all-rounders.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.