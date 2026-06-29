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Iceland Cricket trolls Gautam Gambhir after India's historic T20I series loss to Ireland

India's shocking 2-0 T20I series defeat against Ireland has triggered widespread criticism, with Iceland Cricket once again grabbing attention through its humour. The cricket board's official X account took a sarcastic dig at India head coach Gautam Gambhir following the historic series loss, and the post quickly went viral across social media.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Iceland Cricket trolls Gautam Gambhir after India's historic T20I series loss to Ireland
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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