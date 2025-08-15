'Ideally Not For Surgery For Now But...': Chris Woakes Gives Major Update On His Dislocated Shoulder Ahead Of Ashes Series

After a gruelling Test series against India which ended in 2-2 draw, England will shift their attention to the Ashes Down Under later this year and experienced pacer Chris Woakes has shared a major update on his shoulder injury.

Woakes, who sustained a dislocated shoulder while fielding during the fifth Test against India earlier this month, believes he’s recovering better than he anticipated. Speaking on the sidelines of The Hundred, the England quick made an appearance without an arm sling.

"Certainly good news for me. That's the best way to look at it. Obviously out of the sling and feel like I can move it a lot better now which is good two weeks down the line," Woakes told Sky Sports.

"I suppose once you get a little bit more movement into it, feels little bit more normal. But still a lot of work to do. Going to try and (stay) focused on the rehab and get it as strong as possible. Ideally not for surgery for now but we'll see how that goes and hopefully we can get it nice and strong again," he added.

Update On Chris Woakes' Recovery

The update from Woakes comes after he shared with the BBC Sport earlier this month that he was still looking to opt between a surgery and a rehab to deal with the injury.

The 36-year-old Woakes had picked up a nasty injury on the opening day of the series decider against India at The Oval, London. Despite being ruled out of action for the remainder of the Test, Woakes walked out to bat with his left arm in a sling on a tense final morning as England chased a series-clinching victory, but fell short by six runs.

After the series against India, Ben Stokes-led England have another five-Test series assignment against arch-rivals Australia, starting November 21.