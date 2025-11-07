'If Green Can’t Bowl...': Ian Healy Questions Cameron Green’s Selection Ahead Of Ashes Opener

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy has voiced his concerns over Cameron Green’s inclusion in the upcoming Ashes Test squad, asserting that the all-rounder should not be picked if he is unable to bowl. Green, who has been recovering from back surgery, has managed to bowl only four overs in competitive cricket so far this summer. A planned return to bowling during the ODI series against India was also ruled out due to a side strain, raising questions about his readiness for the Test format.

Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, Healy made his stance clear:

“Guess who’s holding the reins? It’s Cameron Green. Will he bat three and bowl, bat six and bowl, bat and not bowl, or simply not play?” Healy stressed that Green’s value to the Australian Test side lies primarily in his all-round ability, particularly his bowling, which provides balance to the team’s attack.

“Cameron Green needs to bowl ten overs a day in a Shield game, and that’s all he has to do in the Aussie team to support the work of those three fast men,” Healy explained. “But he’s only bowled four overs this season, and at this stage, I’m saying Cameron Green shouldn’t be in our Test team if he’s not bowling.”

The former Test great pointed out that while Green continues to recover, Beau Webster could be a more suitable option, given his ability to contribute both with bat and ball.

“If Green can’t bowl, Beau Webster could fill that role at No. 6. He’s someone who can do both,” Healy suggested. Healy also discussed potential batting order changes depending on Green’s availability. If Green misses out, Marnus Labuschagne could move up to No. 3, with Jake Weatherald stepping in as an opener.

“There’ll be a shuffling of the deck chairs. If Green doesn’t play, Marnus goes to three and Weatherald opens,” Healy said. “I’m also of the opinion that Marnus could open alongside Usman Khawaja if Green plays with Webster, though ideally, you’d want him at three.”

As Green works to regain full fitness, his place in the starting XI remains uncertain. With the Ashes approaching, the Australian selectors may face a tough decision, whether to back the talented all-rounder purely as a batter or opt for a more balanced side that includes an additional bowling option.