'If he's coming to meet players before game...': Mike Hesson breaks silence on Mohsin Naqvi's pressure after loss vs India at T20 WC 2026

In the wake of Pakistan’s bruising 61-run defeat to India at the R. Premadasa Stadium, a fresh controversy has emerged regarding the pre-match conduct of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Critics have questioned whether a meeting between Naqvi and the players just hours before the toss served as a "poisonous" distraction, adding unnecessary psychological weight to an already high-pressure fixture.

Hesson Refutes Pressure Allegations

During a post-match press conference, Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson was pointedly asked if the presence of the Board Chairman in the dressing room before such a massive game creates an unwanted burden for the squad. Hesson was quick to dismiss these claims, framing the interaction as a routine part of administrative support.

"I don't think it adds extra pressure. Board Chairman (Mohsin Naqvi) is a big supporter of our team and if he's coming to meet the players before the game, it's part of his job. It doesn't add extra pressure on the players," Hesson informed reporters. Despite the coach's defense, the timing of the visit remains a talking point, especially given the government’s last-minute approval for the team to participate after earlier threats of a boycott.

A Devastated Dressing Room

The mood within the Pakistan camp is reportedly at an all-time low. The defeat was not just a loss in points but a blow to the team's morale, as they were bundled out for 114, marking their third-lowest T20 total ever recorded against India.

Hesson admitted to the emotional toll the result has taken on his players. “There’s a pretty disappointed dressing room at the moment because we know how much this means to Pakistan. We’re really disappointed that we didn’t play as well as we could. But this is a tournament, and in tournament play, things don’t always go your way. Our job now is to pick ourselves up and make sure we’re very good in two or three days,” he stated.

Match Summary and Tournament Outlook

The game took a decisive turn during the powerplay of both innings. While India recovered from the early loss of Abhishek Sharma through Ishan Kishan’s explosive 40-ball 77, Pakistan’s chase was crippled almost immediately. Jasprit Bumrah produced a double-strike in the second over to remove Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha, leaving the chase in tatters at 13/3.

Usman Khan provided the only significant resistance with a score of 44, but a lack of support from the middle order saw the team fold well short of the 176-run target. With India now comfortably through to the Super Eight stage with three consecutive wins, Pakistan’s World Cup record against their rivals has slipped further to 1-8.

Must-Win vs Namibia

Pakistan’s path forward is now singular and narrow. They must secure a victory against Namibia on Wednesday to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Super Eight alive. Following the "no-handshake" tensions and the administrative back-and-forth between the PCB and the ICC, the team now finds itself in a fight for survival.

As the dust settles in Colombo, the focus shifts to whether Hesson can successfully "pick the players up" after a loss that many fans feel was compounded by off-field interference. The day had already begun with an Indian victory in the women’s Asia Cup in Bangkok, and with the men's result mirroring that outcome, India celebrated a total sweep of the rivalry day.