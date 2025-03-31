'If I Came A Bit Late...': Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals Why He Is Not Opening The Innings For CSK In IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up on his batting position in the ongoing IPL 2025 season after his side's loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on March 30 (Sunday).

Nitish Rana’s blistering 36-ball 81, combined with Wanindu Hasaranga’s four-wicket haul, powered Rajasthan Royals to a hard-fought 6-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium.

Notably, Gaikwad, who has been the biggest match-winner for CSK in the last few years as an opener, is not opening the innings for the Chennai-based franchise in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Asked about the reason behind him batting at No. 3, the CSK skipper said it does not matter as he is coming in early anyway.

"Over the years, Ajinkya [Rahane] batted at 3, and [Ambati] Rayudu was taking care of middle-overs. We thought it would be better if I came a bit late to take care of the middle overs, and Tripathi can bat aggressively at the top. Anyway, it doesn't matter because I am getting to bat early in the three games [smiles]," Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation.

"It was decided during the auction time, and I don't have any problem with that. I can take risks when needed and rotate strike. Unfortunately, we have not been getting good starts, but once we get that, things will be different," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in skipper Riyan Parag was relieved to end their Guwahati leg with a win.

"We felt we were 20 short. We were going well in the middle overs but lost a couple of quick wickets. However, our bowlers executed our plans well," Parag said.

"We’ve had two tough games -- one where we conceded 280 and another where we couldn’t defend 180. This win was much needed," he added.

RR will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next game in Mullanpur on April 5, Saturday). On the other hand, CSK take on Delhi Capitals (DC) also on April 5 at Chepauk.