If I sledge Virat Kohli, he will get angry, but Sachin Tendulkar would get more determined, says Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram on Wednesday (May 13) said that legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar edges out the current skipper Virat Kohli when it comes to mental toughness.

Notably, Wasim, who is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to play the game of cricket so far, has bowled several times to Tendulkar during their playing days. Akram said that if he were to bowl to Kohli, the chances of claiming his wicket would be more than Tendulkar.

“He (Virat) is a modern great. Compared to Sachin, two different players altogether. He’s very aggressive, as a person, as a batsman – positive aggression. Sachin was calm and yet aggressive; different body language. So as a bowler you read that as well,” Akram told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube Channel.

“Sachin knew that if I would try and sledge him, he would get even more determined. This is my take and I might be wrong. If I am to sledge Kohli will lose his temper. So, when a batsman gets angry, perhaps he will attack you and that is when you have the maximum chances of getting him out,” he added.

However, as far as breaking the records set by Master Blaster Tendulkar are concerned, Akram said that it is unlikely that Kohli would be able to break Tendulkar's records. Kohli, with 43 ODI centuries is on course to break Tendulkar’s world record of 49 ODI tons and it is expected that he would become the first batsman to score 50 ODI tons.

But as far as several other batting records created by Tendulkar are concerned, Akram is not sure of Kohli reaching there. “As far as his technique is concerned, no doubt Virat Kohli is a nightmare for bowlers now a days. He is supremely fit; he looks good. He enjoys his fielding and he does whatever a leader is supposed to do. You can just see and figure it out,” Akram said.

“I’m a straight shooter; I say what I feel. I can’t compare them both but I think, Virat Kohli will go places and he will break so many records. Can he break Sachin’s record? I doubt it. He has far too many records man. He’s getting there but there’s time,” he added.