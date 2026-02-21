'If India reaches finals...': Ex-Pakistan Star predicts Suryakumar Yadav led India's Super 8 exit despite unbeaten Run; backs these 2 teams instead

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has intensified his critique of the Indian cricket team, reiterating his belief that the defending champions will fail to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite facing significant backlash from fans and former players on social media, the left-arm pacer has refused to back down from his assessment that South Africa and the West Indies are better positioned to qualify from Group 1.

Doubling Down on the Super 8 Forecast

Amir’s initial comments, which suggested that Suryakumar Yadav’s side would struggle in a group containing the West Indies and South Africa, went viral earlier this week. The pacer has already been a target for online criticism after previously dismissing Indian opener Abhishek Sharma as nothing more than a "slogger."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During a recent appearance on the television program ‘Haarna Mana Hai,’ Amir was questioned about his seemingly biased stance against the Indian squad. However, he remained steadfast, arguing that his opinion is rooted in a technical evaluation of the teams' current form.

"It is my opinion. I am not saying that India is a bad team. It is just my assessment, based on how their batting has performed and how the entire unit has conducted themselves so far. South Africa and West Indies are the better teams, according to me, so that's why I didn't pick India as the semi-finalist," Amir explained during the broadcast.

Indifference to the Outcome

Amir dismissed the notion that he was obligated to predict an Indian victory simply because of their stature. He emphasized that as an analyst, his priority is his own assessment rather than public approval.

“Whether you like my opinion or hate my opinion, that is up to you. Do you want me to forcefully say that India will reach the final? Pahunche ya na pahunche final main, mera kya lena dena usse? (How do I care if they make it or don't make it?). I just think West Indies and South Africa will reach the semi-finals as they are playing complete cricket,” he remarked.

He concluded his segment by stating that he would not be affected if the Indian team eventually proved his predictions wrong. “If India makes it to the finals, then well and good. Mujhe kya? (How do I care),” Amir added.

India’s Dominant Run

Contrary to Amir’s skepticism, the Indian team enters the Super 8 stage with a perfect record. They remained undefeated throughout the group stages, securing victories over the USA, Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. The squad is currently looking to defend the title they won in 2024 and secure a trophy on home soil, having maintained an unbeaten streak across the last three major ICC events.

The Super 8 Road Ahead

India’s path to the semi-finals involves three high-stakes encounters in Group 1:

February 22: vs South Africa (Ahmedabad)

February 26: vs Zimbabwe (Chennai)

March 1: vs West Indies (Kolkata)

While Amir believes the "complete cricket" played by the Proteas and the Men in Maroon will be too much for India, the upcoming clash on Sunday in Ahmedabad will provide the first real test of his controversial theory.