'If Not Captain, Would Have Been Dropped': Irfan Pathan Reveals Shocking Inside Details of Rohit Sharma’s Final Test Tour in Australia

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared behind-the-scenes details from Rohit Sharma’s interview in Sydney, conducted during India’s 2024–25 tour of Australia, after the then-Test captain decided to opt out of the fifth and final match due to poor form.

Rohit, who had already missed the series opener, endured a tough campaign with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring only 164 runs across three Tests, with just a single half-century. His average of 6.20 was the lowest ever by a visiting captain in Australia (minimum five innings), sparking strong discussions about whether he should feature in the series finale.

"If he was not the captain..." - Pathan

Speaking in a snippet shared by Lallantop, Irfan explained that broadcasters were obliged to maintain a respectful tone towards Rohit during the interview, despite his struggles. He revealed that, in his opinion, Rohit would have been dropped had he not been captain.

"Rohit Sharma is an amazing player in white-ball cricket, but his average in Test cricket that year was 6, so we said that if he was not the captain, he would not have had a place in the team, and this is true," Pathan said.

He further elaborated:

"People say that we supported Rohit Sharma more than necessary. Of course, when someone comes to interview on your broadcasting channel, you will not misbehave with them, right? You have invited him, so you will behave politely. When Rohit came to interview, we were, of course, polite, and we had to show that, because he was our guest. So that was connected and said we were supporting him, but it was we who said... we had said that he should keep fighting, but that said, he should not have had a place in the playing XI. If he was not the captain of the team, he would have been dropped."

Retirement After the Tour

The Australia series proved to be Rohit’s last in Test cricket, as he announced his retirement from the format ahead of India’s next series against England. Days later, Virat Kohli also decided to step away from Test cricket.

Rohit had made his Test debut in November 2013 against the West Indies and went on to play 67 Tests, amassing 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57. His record includes 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with his highest score of 212 coming against South Africa at home in 2019 a series remembered for his dominance at the top of the order.