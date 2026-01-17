Advertisement
NewsCricketIf PM Of Bangladesh Can Visit & Remain Secure...: Deputy Sports Minister Of West Bengal Backs Kolkata As Safe Venue For Bangladesh’s T20 WC Matches
BANGLADESH T20 WC 2026 MATCHES

'If PM Of Bangladesh Can Visit & Remain Secure...': Deputy Sports Minister Of West Bengal Backs Kolkata As Safe Venue For Bangladesh’s T20 WC Matches

Tiwary, who played 12 ODIs and three T20Is for India, argued that security fears are groundless unless the BCCI makes a specific decision to relocate the games.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Deputy Sports Minister further emphasized that the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, maintains a strict separation between political matters and athletic competitions.
  • The upcoming tournament features a heavy presence for Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens.
'If PM Of Bangladesh Can Visit & Remain Secure...': Deputy Sports Minister Of West Bengal Backs Kolkata As Safe Venue For Bangladesh’s T20 WC Matches Credits - Twitter

Manoj Tiwary, the Deputy Sports Minister of West Bengal and a former Indian international cricketer, has publicly vouched for the safety of Kolkata as a host venue for the Bangladesh national team. These comments come ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is set to take place between February 7 and March 8.

Safety Precedents and Political Neutrality

Tiwary, who played 12 ODIs and three T20Is for India, argued that security fears are groundless unless the BCCI makes a specific decision to relocate the games. He cited high profile examples to support his claim, noting that if prominent political figures can find refuge in the city, a sports team should face no issues.

“It has to be a safe place. Unless the BCCI intervenes and changes the venues, I see no reason why they cannot come and play here. If the concern is about safety, then one must also consider that Sheikh Hasina came from Bangladesh, stayed here, and was completely safe. If the Prime Minister of Bangladesh can visit and remain secure, there is no reason to think otherwise for a cricket team,” Tiwary told Sports Today.

Government Commitment to Sport

The Deputy Sports Minister further emphasized that the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, maintains a strict separation between political matters and athletic competitions. Tiwary assured that the administration is fully prepared to facilitate the tournament without disruption.

“Kolkata has always been a city where sport, at least, has stayed away from politics. If the BCCI decides that a match has to be organised here, I am confident there will be no disturbance whatsoever. Our Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) has been very clear that the government will not interfere in sporting events unless the police state that they are unable to provide security,” Tiwary added.

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Schedule

The upcoming tournament features a heavy presence for Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens. Out of their four group stage matches, three are slated for Kolkata. They are scheduled to begin their campaign against the West Indies on February 7, followed by a clash with Italy on February 9. Their final appearance at Eden Gardens will be against England on February 14. To conclude their league phase, the team will travel to Mumbai to face Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium on February 17.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

