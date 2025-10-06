If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Want to Play ICC ODI World Cup 2027...: Irfan Pathan Decodes Roadmap

The Indian cricket landscape is witnessing a significant transition as Shubman Gill takes over the ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma. With the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup in South Africa on the horizon, cricket pundits and former players are closely watching how India’s seasoned stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, plan their future in the 50-over format. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has suggested that if Rohit and Kohli wish to feature in the 2027 World Cup, they must maintain regular game time in domestic cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Ambitions

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India recently announced its squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, marking the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international action since the IPL 2025 concluded. While both legends remain part of the ODI squad, their path to the 2027 World Cup is not guaranteed. Pathan, speaking on his YouTube channel, emphasized the importance of match fitness for the duo.

“Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) want to play the 2027 World Cup, but game fitness will be a big challenge for them,” Pathan said. “Rohit has worked well on his fitness. He is focused on that. But there is regular fitness, and game time fitness. If you are not playing regular cricket, both of them have to ensure some game time. They have to play domestic cricket.”

Pathan highlighted the challenge of long gaps between matches due to their current absence from T20 internationals, stressing that consistent playing time is crucial to remain competitive at the highest level.

Shubman Gill: The New Captain Amid High Expectations

The recent squad announcement also saw Shubman Gill elevated to lead India in ODIs, a role previously held by Rohit Sharma. Alongside Gill, Shreyas Iyer has been named the vice-captain. According to Pathan, Gill now carries the dual responsibility of taking forward the legacy of two cricketing stalwarts—Virat Kohli in Test cricket and Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket.

“There is a leadership change. Gill will lead in both formats now. This is a big opportunity but a huge responsibility too,” Pathan noted. “He has to take forward Virat’s legacy in Test cricket and Rohit’s legacy in white-ball cricket. This is a challenging but exciting phase for him as he is already batting well, and he will need to keep that form going.”

Gill’s promotion is expected to inject fresh energy into the Indian squad while also offering an ideal environment for veterans like Rohit and Kohli to maintain performance consistency ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Domestic Cricket: The Key to Extending International Careers

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already scaled back their commitments, having retired from Test and T20I cricket, but remain eligible for ODIs. Pathan’s advice underscores the necessity of regular domestic appearances to preserve their form, fitness, and match sharpness.

The duo has been known for their meticulous preparation, but without consistent domestic or international game time, their performance in crucial tournaments like the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 could be affected. Pathan pointed out that only through continuous participation in competitive cricket can Rohit and Kohli keep their World Cup aspirations alive.

Changes in the ODI Squad and Fitness Concerns

The ODI squad announcement also brought several changes:

Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy were dropped.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

Hardik Pandya is recovering from a quadriceps injury, while Rishabh Pant continues his recovery from a broken foot.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma remains a pivotal figure in white-ball cricket, having led India to Champions Trophy glory earlier this year. Kohli, too, continues to be an indispensable batter, and their combined experience remains invaluable for India’s 2027 World Cup campaign.