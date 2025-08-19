India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who last played internationally in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, is at the center of discussion regarding his future as the team’s leader for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 under his leadership, and he is set to captain the side in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu, a six-time IPL champion, has voiced strong support for Rohit Sharma retaining the captaincy and believes that he should continue to lead Team India in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Amid speculation that Rohit might step down before the tournament and Shubman Gill could be announced as his successor, Rayudu remarked on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, “You need to look at who can win you the World Cup. If Rohit’s captaincy can do that, then he should continue till 2027. There is no one who can replace Rohit in ODIs, his captaincy, his batting & the confidence he gives to players are all extremely important - Rohit must be the captain in the 2027 World Cup.”

Rohit Sharma previously announced his retirement from the shortest format after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they defeated South Africa in the final in Barbados. In the ODI World Cup campaign before that, Rohit’s team maintained an unbeaten streak until the final, eventually losing to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit’s last major appearance came during the Champions Trophy in February 2025, where India triumphed over New Zealand. With his T20I retirement already confirmed, Rohit will next be seen leading India in the ODIs. The immediate challenge ahead is the three-match ODI series versus Australia, which is scheduled to begin on October 19, 2025.

Rishabh Pant's Viral Video

Recently Rishabh Pant shared a heartwarming video on Independence Day 2025 sharing the BTS scenes of India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory's final moments. In the video Rohit suprising his fans said ' Har Baar Jeet Ke Thodi Retirement Lunga'. Rohit will now been in action during India's ODI series against Australia in October 2025.