If Shaheen Can Bat, Why Can’t Others?: Younis Khan Hails Afridi’s Rise As Pakistan’s Next Great All-Rounder

Pakistan cricket is witnessing a transformation in one of its brightest stars — Shaheen Shah Afridi. Once hailed purely for his devastating left-arm pace, Afridi has now confidently declared himself a “proper all-rounder,” signaling a major shift in his cricketing identity.

The 25-year-old, newly appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain, has not only matured as a leader but also evolved as a player who can contribute meaningfully with both bat and ball. “I’m a proper all-rounder,” Afridi told PakPassion, underscoring the growing importance of his all-round abilities to Pakistan’s balance and depth.

Impact Beyond the New Ball: Afridi’s Asia Cup Brilliance

The turning point in Afridi’s transformation came during the 2025 Asia Cup, where his performances were nothing short of outstanding. While his 10 wickets at an average of 16.40 reaffirmed his reputation as a world-class bowler, it was his contribution with the bat that caught the cricketing world’s attention.

In seven matches, Afridi smashed 83 runs at an average of 41.50 and a blazing strike rate of 176.59, showcasing a newfound confidence in his batting. Those explosive cameos were not just lower-order fireworks — they were momentum-shifting knocks that reflected maturity, composure, and intent.

Afridi’s evolution mirrors Pakistan’s need for impactful all-rounders — players who can deliver under pressure across departments. His rise as a dependable batting option at No. 8 or 9 now gives the Men in Green flexibility rarely seen in recent years.

Younis Khan’s Seal of Approval: ‘Nothing Can Stop Shaheen’

Cricketing legend Younis Khan believes Afridi’s transformation is just the beginning. “If Shaheen can bat, then why can’t others? He has the ability to become an all-rounder,” Younis told A Sports, praising the left-armer’s dedication to improving his game.

Younis’s endorsement carries weight — he’s seen Pakistan’s greatest all-rounders up close, from Imran Khan to Shahid Afridi. For him to place Shaheen in that lineage is a powerful statement. It signals not only faith in Afridi’s batting growth but also in his leadership qualities, which have already begun shaping the next generation of Pakistan cricketers.

Leadership and Legacy: A New Era for Pakistan Cricket

Afridi’s captaincy journey began with Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against South Africa, which ended 1-1. Despite the mixed results, Afridi impressed with both his bowling (5 wickets at 28.60) and his composed leadership style. His ability to inspire and adapt stood out, especially in testing conditions.

Pakistan now heads into a busy schedule — a T20I and ODI series against South Africa, followed by home fixtures against Sri Lanka and a T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. As captain, Afridi’s dual role as leader and all-rounder will be crucial in building momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy next year.

The selectors have shown faith in Afridi’s multi-dimensional skills, retaining him as captain across formats while surrounding him with experienced campaigners like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Faheem Ashraf. It’s a blend of leadership stability and youthful energy that Pakistan fans have long craved.

The All-Rounder Pakistan Always Needed

For years, Pakistan searched for a true fast-bowling all-rounder — someone who could dominate with the new ball and finish innings with the bat. Shaheen Afridi seems ready to fill that void. His growing confidence, coupled with consistent performances, suggests this is not a fleeting phase but a defining evolution.

Afridi’s transformation also sends a message to the rest of the team — adaptability is key in modern cricket. As he continues to develop his batting and refine his bowling, Pakistan might just have found their next generational all-rounder — one capable of leading from the front in every sense.