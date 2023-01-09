topStoriesenglish
If Suryakumar Yadav was Pakistani...: Former Pakistan cricketer makes SHOCKING statement - Check

Surya played a blistering knock in the third T20I against Sri Lanka as he wreaked havoc on Lankan bowlers and scored unbeaten 112 runs off 51 deliveries, his third ton in the shortest format of the game.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

Salman Butt, a former captain, took aim at the PCB's cricket organisation when he claimed that Suryakumar Yadav would not have been able to play for India in his 30s if he were in Pakistan. At the age of 30, Suryakumar Yadav got his international debut against England in 2021 as a result of his outstanding performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I was reading everywhere that he came to international cricket when he was over 30. I just thought he's lucky that he is Indian. If he was in Pakistan, he would've been a victim to the over-30 policy (there have been reports that the Ramiz Raja-led PCB didn't allow players who are 30 or above to join the national team)," Butt was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

Surya played a blistering knock in the third T20I against Sri Lanka as he wreaked havoc on Lankan bowlers and scored unbeaten 112 runs off 51 deliveries, his third ton in the shortest format of the game. Moreover, he finished the T20 series as the highest run-getter.

"Those who are in the team, they are fine. Those who aren't in the team, they don't have a chance. Suryakumar broke into the team when he was 30. So, his case is different," Butt said.

"The fitness, the batting reflexes, the batting maturity... it's like he already knows what the bowlers are going to bowl," Butt showered praise on Surya's impressive skills.

