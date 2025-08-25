'If The Franchise Feels...': AB de Villiers Gives Major Hint On His RCB Return Ahead Of IPL 2026

Former South African batter AB de Villiers has given a major hint about a possible return to his beloved franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Notably, De Villiers spent the majority of his IPL career at RCB. He started his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008 and played for them for three seasons before joining the RCB in 2011.

The South African batting legend, who last represented RCB during IPL 2021, is open to return to the Bengaluru-based franchise in a different capacity. He has expressed his desire for a coaching or mentoring role with RCB in the future.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role, but committing to a full season in a professional capacity is really tricky, and I believe those days are done. That said, you never say never. My heart is with RCB and always will be. So, if the franchise feels there’s a role for me (as a coach or mentor), when my time is right and ready, it will definitely be RCB," De Villiers told IANS.



ALSO READ: 4 Players RCB Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi And...

In 2022, De Villiers was inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame alongside Chris Gayle. He was also present during the IPL 2025 final when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on June 3, ending their 17-year wait for the coveted trophy.



De Villiers, who shares a special bond with the RCB, scored 4,522 runs in 157 matches for them with an average of 41.10 and a blistering strike rate of 158.33. He also scored two centuries and 37 fifties for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Overall, De Villiers scored 5,162 runs in 184 IPL matches at a strike rate of 151.68, with the help of 40 fifties and three centuries.