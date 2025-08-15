Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth believes that Virat Kohli’s fiery on-field demeanour is a vital part of his success as a cricketer. According to the 2011 World Cup Winner without kohli's aggression he will not be the same player like he used to be. Sharing his take on Kohli’s playing style, Sreesanth drew a clear distinction between aggression and passion. Speaking on sports commentator Padamjeet Sehrawat’s YouTube channel, Sreesanth said:

“Nothing (on whether he would change anything). What others call aggression, I call it passion. Is Virat Kohli aggressive? No. I think he is obsessed. Virat's aggression, people say, is a lot. I would say if he reduces that aggression, he won't be the same player.”

Teammates

Sreesanth and Kohli were teammates in India’s 2011 ICC ODI World Cup-winning squad, which defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, their cricketing journeys went in different directions after the triumph. While Kohli made his Test debut in the West Indies series shortly afterward, Sreesanth was not part of that tour.

Sreesanth now a cricket turned commentator is usually seen as a broadcaster and analyst on different TV/Digital channels.

Kohli's recent on field spat that grabbed headlines was during his last Test series ( Border Gavaskar Series 2024) against Australia. He was caught in a verbal spat with Aussie debutant Sam Konstas.

Later Konstas Clarified -

"I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn't quite realise as I was doing my gloves. But, it happens in cricket," Konstas told the broadcaster 7Cricket.

Kohli One Format Left

Kohli’s most recent appearance for India came during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where an unbeaten Indian side clinched the title by defeating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. Earlier this year, Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket following a disappointing run in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he managed just 190 runs in five matches. Before stepping away from the longest format, Kohli had also retired from T20 internationals after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, where they beat South Africa in the final to secure their first World Cup title since 2011.

Kohli will now be seen in action during India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19, 2025.

