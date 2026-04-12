'If we hadn't, the result would be different...': Blame game erupts in DC camp after loss vs CSK; Axar Patel says this

Following a 23-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 11, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel highlighted substandard fielding as a primary reason for the result. This victory provided CSK with their first win of the IPL 2026 season. Patel observed that while his team began the chase effectively, they surrendered control after the powerplay due to several quick wickets that fractured their momentum and complicated the pursuit of the target.

During the post-match presentation, Patel remarked:

"I think we got off to a good start, but if we talk about the chase, after the power play, we lost two or three wickets in quick succession, which broke the momentum. I feel the difference in fielding was the game-changing moment for me. And if you look at it, whenever wickets fell, they fell in pairs, which made things very difficult. Wickets kept falling in clusters, and that led to a drop in momentum."

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The skipper also praised his bowling unit for limiting the opposition to a total near 215 on a surface he described as favorable for batting. He emphasized that the disparity in the match came down to missed opportunities on the field, suggesting that converting just a few chances could have altered the final score.

Patel elaborated further:

"I think the batsmen did a decent job, but overall, our fielding let us down, because if you look at it, chasing around 213-215 was pretty much possible. I would like to credit the bowlers; they did a very good job restricting the opposition to around 215-217. It was a very good batting wicket. But as I said, if we hadn't dropped one or two catches in the field, the result could have been different. (Did the pitch slow down?) No, nothing really changed. I think it was tougher for them, maybe because of the dew, and they bowled pretty well."

Match Summary and Key Performances

This win ended a six-match losing streak for CSK at Chepauk. The game featured a spectacular unbeaten century from Sanju Samson and a decisive bowling performance by Jamie Overton, who took four wickets to disrupt the Delhi lineup.

CSK Batting: After being sent in to bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for 15. However, Sanju Samson dominated the innings, reaching his fifty in 26 balls and finishing with an unbeaten 115 from 56 deliveries, including 15 fours and four sixes. Ayush Mhatre provided strong support with a brisk 59 off 36 balls before being retired out at the conclusion of the innings. Shivam Dube contributed a quick 20 not out to help CSK reach 212/2.

DC Chase: Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul provided a promising start with a 62-run opening stand. The momentum shifted as wickets began to fall in groups. Despite Tristan Stubbs scoring a brave 60 off 30 deliveries, DC was ultimately dismissed for 189 in 20 overs.

Bowling Honors: Jamie Overton anchored the CSK attack with figures of 4/18, while Anshul Kamboj secured 3/35.

League Standings

The result of this match has shifted the IPL 2026 points table. Chennai Super Kings have moved into the ninth position with a record of one win and three losses. Delhi Capitals remain in fourth place, currently holding two wins and two losses.

Patel concluded his thoughts on the game by reiterating:

"I think the batsmen did a decent job, but overall our fielding let us down. I would like to credit the bowlers, they did a very good job restricting the opposition to around 215-217 even after their batsmen were set and just 2-3 wickets fell. It was a very good batting wicket. But as I said, if we hadn’t dropped one or two catches in the field, the result could have been different."