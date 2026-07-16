/'If We Want Olympics...': Ex-India cricketer issues a strict warning to ICC over World Cup Changes!

The ICC recently confirmed sweeping changes to the formats of its two flagship white-ball tournaments. The 2027 ODI World Cup will feature a new three-stage structure beginning with a preliminary Super Series before progressing to a group phase, a Super 7 round and the knockout stage. Meanwhile, the 2028 T20 World Cup will retain 20 teams but adopt five initial groups followed by a Super 10 stage and Eliminators before the semi-finals.