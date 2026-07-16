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'If We Want Olympics...': Ex-India cricketer issues a strict warning to ICC over World Cup Changes!

Reacting to the ICC’s announcement, Ashwin said the structural changes improve competitiveness but stressed that expanding opportunities for emerging teams will be crucial if the sport is to fulfil its Olympic ambitions.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
'If We Want Olympics...': Ex-India cricketer issues a strict warning to ICC over World Cup Changes!
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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