'If you get an out of syllabus question...': Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Usman Tariq's mystery threat ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 clash

As the cricketing world prepares for the monumental T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan, the spotlight has fixed firmly on Pakistan’s mystery spinner, Usman Tariq. His unconventional pause and sling bowling action has sparked intense debate regarding its legality and effectiveness, prompting Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav to address the threat during his pre-match press conference in Colombo.

Preparing for the Unconventional

Usman Tariq has become a focal point of discussion due to a dramatic pause at the crease just before releasing the ball. This disruption of rhythm, combined with multiple release points, has troubled international batters, including Australia's Cameron Green, who expressed visible displeasure during a recent series. Despite being reported twice for his action, the 28-year-old has been cleared on both occasions by authorities.

When asked if he viewed Tariq as a threat or a "chucker," Suryakumar Yadav chose to describe the spinner as a unique challenge rather than questioning his legality.

“If you get an out of syllabus question in the exams you don’t leave it, you try and answer that. That’s what we will look to do. And it’s not that we haven’t practiced against bowlers with unusual action- we will plan and practice accordingly" - he said

High Stakes in Colombo

Both nations enter this fixture with an unbeaten record, occupying the top two spots in the standings. India arrives with momentum after a 29-run victory over the USA and a dominant 93-run thrashing of Namibia. Pakistan, while slightly more erratic, secured a three-wicket win against the Netherlands and a 32-run victory over the USA. This encounter marks their first meeting since the Asia Cup, where India secured three consecutive wins. The winner of this Colombo showdown will essentially guarantee a spot in the Super 8 stage.

Salman Agha Defends the "Media Hype"

While the Indian camp prepares for a tactical battle, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has dismissed the controversy surrounding Tariq as an invention of the press. Agha remains steadfast in his support for the spinner, emphasizing that the legality of the action is no longer up for debate following official clearances.

"He’s only a player to us. You (media) have hyped him. We don’t care about what people are saying about his action. The guy has been cleared twice and I don’t understand why there is so much talk," Agha remarked. He further highlighted that Pakistan is confident in their spin-heavy strategy, which includes Tariq as a central figure alongside Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

With Suryakumar Yadav framing Tariq as an "out of syllabus" problem and Salman Agha brushing aside the scrutiny, the psychological battle is set. Whether India’s preparation can overcome Tariq’s unique rhythm will be one of the defining stories of this high-voltage World Cup chapter.