Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016951https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/if-you-get-an-out-of-syllabus-question-suryakumar-yadav-reacts-to-usman-tariqs-mystery-threat-ahead-of-india-vs-pakistan-t20-wc-2026-clash-3016951.html
NewsCricketIf you get an out of syllabus question...: Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Usman Tariqs mystery threat ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 clash
SURYAKUMAR YADAV ON USMAN TARIQ

'If you get an out of syllabus question...': Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Usman Tariq's mystery threat ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 clash

Usman Tariq has become a focal point of discussion due to a dramatic pause at the crease just before releasing the ball.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While the Indian camp prepares for a tactical battle, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has dismissed the controversy surrounding Tariq as an invention of the press.
  • With Suryakumar Yadav framing Tariq as an "out of syllabus" problem and Salman Agha brushing aside the scrutiny, the psychological battle is set.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'If you get an out of syllabus question...': Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Usman Tariq's mystery threat ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 clashCredits - Twitter

 As the cricketing world prepares for the monumental T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan, the spotlight has fixed firmly on Pakistan’s mystery spinner, Usman Tariq. His unconventional pause and sling bowling action has sparked intense debate regarding its legality and effectiveness, prompting Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav to address the threat during his pre-match press conference in Colombo.

Preparing for the Unconventional

Usman Tariq has become a focal point of discussion due to a dramatic pause at the crease just before releasing the ball. This disruption of rhythm, combined with multiple release points, has troubled international batters, including Australia's Cameron Green, who expressed visible displeasure during a recent series. Despite being reported twice for his action, the 28-year-old has been cleared on both occasions by authorities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When asked if he viewed Tariq as a threat or a "chucker," Suryakumar Yadav chose to describe the spinner as a unique challenge rather than questioning his legality. 

“If you get an out of syllabus question in the exams you don’t leave it, you try and answer that. That’s what we will look to do. And it’s not that we haven’t practiced against bowlers with unusual action- we will plan and practice accordingly" - he said

High Stakes in Colombo

Both nations enter this fixture with an unbeaten record, occupying the top two spots in the standings. India arrives with momentum after a 29-run victory over the USA and a dominant 93-run thrashing of Namibia. Pakistan, while slightly more erratic, secured a three-wicket win against the Netherlands and a 32-run victory over the USA. This encounter marks their first meeting since the Asia Cup, where India secured three consecutive wins. The winner of this Colombo showdown will essentially guarantee a spot in the Super 8 stage.

Salman Agha Defends the "Media Hype"

While the Indian camp prepares for a tactical battle, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has dismissed the controversy surrounding Tariq as an invention of the press. Agha remains steadfast in his support for the spinner, emphasizing that the legality of the action is no longer up for debate following official clearances.

"He’s only a player to us. You (media) have hyped him. We don’t care about what people are saying about his action. The guy has been cleared twice and I don’t understand why there is so much talk," Agha remarked. He further highlighted that Pakistan is confident in their spin-heavy strategy, which includes Tariq as a central figure alongside Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

With Suryakumar Yadav framing Tariq as an "out of syllabus" problem and Salman Agha brushing aside the scrutiny, the psychological battle is set. Whether India’s preparation can overcome Tariq’s unique rhythm will be one of the defining stories of this high-voltage World Cup chapter.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Ganesh Haloi honoured
Bangladesh election results 2025
Bangladesh Polls 2026: BNP’s landslide victory puts Rahman on course for PM
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Swapnamoy Chakraborty honoured
Indian Defence
DAC clears AS-HAPS to boost India’s airpower
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Sushmita Sen honoured with ‘Maha Samman’
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 honours Iman Chakraborty
International Fleet Review
What is IFR as India Gears Up for International Fleet Review and Ex MILAN
India A lost before Pakistan game
Historic : UAE defeats India before Pakistan game on 15 February - Know Detail
personal care
Glow Goals for Valentine Week: Must-Have Highlighters for a Radiant Look
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 Syed Kirmani
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s Crisis Man