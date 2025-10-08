‘If You Have Cricket…’: Brian Lara Questions Commitment Of West Indies Players For Cricket

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara has delivered a powerful message to the current generation of West Indies players, urging them to rediscover their passion and pride for representing the Caribbean side. Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai, Lara reflected on the team’s ongoing struggles and called on players to look within themselves for the motivation to turn things around.

Lara Questions Players’ Commitment

In his candid remarks, Lara questioned whether the modern-day West Indies cricketers truly value wearing the maroon cap as much as the greats of the past did. “If you have cricket at heart, you’ll find a way. The question is, do they really want to play for the West Indies?” Lara asked.

The former captain drew comparisons with his era, pointing out that legends like Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, and Malcolm Marshall didn’t enjoy lavish facilities or financial rewards but played with unmatched passion and pride. “We didn’t have better facilities 30 or 40 years ago. Viv Richards didn’t bat on better practice pitches. The passion was different; that’s what drove us,” Lara said.

The Current Crisis in Caribbean Cricket

Lara’s comments come amid one of the West Indies’ most challenging phases in international cricket. The side recently suffered another heavy Test defeat, sparking renewed debate over the team’s declining standards and commitment. The former great acknowledged the challenges posed by the lure of T20 leagues and limited resources but stressed that no external factor can replace genuine love for the game.

“I understand the temptations, there’s money in T20 cricket, and conditions aren’t easy at home. But if representing your country still means something, then you’ll make it work,” he added.

A Call to Reignite the Fire

Lara urged both the players and the West Indies Cricket Board to reignite the culture that once made the Caribbean team the most feared in world cricket. He emphasised the need for structural reforms, better domestic systems, and a revival of pride among players. “We need to rebuild from the roots, nurture young players who see Test cricket as the ultimate goal. Facilities matter, yes, but passion and discipline matter more,” said Lara.

Despite the team’s decline, Lara remains hopeful that West Indies can rise again if its players find the right mindset. His emotional appeal was not just a criticism but also a reminder of the nation’s glorious past, and a challenge to restore it.