"If You Limp To The End Of Your career, It’s Going To Be A Nightmare, England Are Coming": Former Australia WK Warns Australia After WTC Final Loss

Former Australia Wicket-keeper slammed the Australian cricket team after their loss against South Africa in the World Test Championship final at Lords Cricket Ground. Pat Cummins led Australia lost by five wickets to Temba Bavuma led proteas. While Ashes, Down Under is still far, Healy warned the team of their preparations. The first thing Healy pointed out was the Top-3 batting spot. Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were the top 3 Australia players in the final. Marnus was a makeshift opener that failed badly in the game and Green looked out of place. The Top 3 combined managed to score mere 49 runs in the whole game.

Healy believes England have fixed their past mistakes identifying right players for it and Australia are not looking at the future.

“If you limp to the end of your career and the last one you’re hanging out for, it’s going to be a nightmare. England are coming and they’re coming for us big time. They’re picking the right style of bowler, they are looking at batsmen who can prosper in Australian conditions. They are going so specific that they are going to be all over us. If you’re not all over your energy levels and your techniques, which we’re not, we’re going to get hurt, and you get hurt in your last series,” Healy spoke on SEN Radio.

While Healy has this view, Another Former Australian Tim Paine who was also their captain believes Labuschagne and Khawaja should be given the ample time as they can turn things around in West Indies Tests. The 3-Match Test series against West Indies starts June 25.

"They’re good players, they’re world-class. Steve Smith’s (finger) injury means he won’t play in the Windies first Test so Konstas comes in and Marnus drops back. We have heard them say when they have the spin pitches Travis Head would slide up and Marnus down. I see them going to the Windies and playing well and getting ready for a huge Ashes series. Usman and Marnus will play really, really important roles in the Ashes. We’re very quick in this country to move on players, we always want to see if the grass is greener," Paine said.

Khawaja is 38 years old and will be 39 till Ashes while Nathan Lyon is 37 years old. Current Australian team has a lot of ageing stars in the team and this is the perfect time for transition. Australia is scheduled to play a 5 match Test series- Ashes against England starting from November 21.