'If you miss, he would run': Mehidy Hasan Miraz's brutal justification for Salman Agha's controversial run-out leaves fans divided!

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has finally addressed the heated debate surrounding his tactical decision to run out Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha during the second ODI. Despite the off-field friction and questions regarding sportsmanship, Miraz maintained that his actions were purely instinctive and based on the immediate match situation at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

The Instinctive Play

The incident occurred during the 39th over when Mohammad Rizwan struck a delivery back toward Miraz. The bowler intercepted the ball with his boot, causing it to settle near the non-striker, Salman Agha. Seeing the ball stationary, Agha stepped out of his crease to pick it up and assist the bowler. However, Miraz capitalized on the live-ball situation, grabbing the ball and dislodging the bails while Agha was still unprotected.

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In the post-match presentation, Miraz broke his silence on the logic behind the appeal that left the Pakistani camp incensed.

“He was away from the wicket and I was just looking for the ball. If you miss, he would go for the run. So I was just thinking like that,” Mehidy explained.

Clinical Comeback from Pakistan

Despite the frustration of the Agha dismissal, Pakistan managed to keep their composure and secure a dominant 128 run victory via the DLS method. The win successfully leveled the three match series, setting up a high-stakes finale on March 15.

The match was significantly altered by rain during the interval. Bangladesh’s chase was reduced to a 32 over affair with a revised target of 243, down from Pakistan's original total of 274. The hosts’ batting lineup crumbled under pressure, eventually being skittled out for a mere 114 runs. The bowling attack was led by Haris Rauf and Maaz Sadaqat, both of whom claimed three wickets to dismantle the Bangladesh middle order.

Broader Context and Series Finale

The victory serves as a vital morale booster for Pakistan following a period of intense scrutiny. The team had recently suffered a 114 run collapse in the first ODI and was still reeling from a T20 World Cup final loss to India. Furthermore, the Pakistani contingent is navigating a difficult international window where stars like Haris Rauf went unsold in The Hundred auctions, reportedly due to past political gestures during the Asia Cup.

While the "spirit of the game" debate continues to trend on social media, especially after the suspension of the Sunrisers Leeds 'X' account following their signing of Abrar Ahmed, the focus now shifts back to the pitch. The third and final ODI will determine the winner of this hard-fought series. Both teams will be under the microscope as officials and fans watch to see if the tensions from the second match carry over into the decider.