/'If you put guys in the right environment': Morne Morkel reveals how India are nurturing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

“Yeah, I mean, we all know the talent of Ivan. I think the more time he spends in this environment with the quality players, the more time he trains at this standard, will only be great for his cricket. And if he's not getting that game time, he's still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys with a lot of experience. And I think with him sharing that sort of dressing room and talking to guys, or just actually watching how the guys go through their processes and how they set up innings, will be key for him,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference in Lucknow on Monday.