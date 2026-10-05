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  • /'If you put guys in the right environment': Morne Morkel reveals how India are nurturing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

'If you put guys in the right environment': Morne Morkel reveals how India are nurturing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Morne Morkel has urged Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to observe, ask questions and absorb the habits of established players as India begin their five-match T20I series against West Indies here on Tuesday.

Published: Oct 05, 2026, 08:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
'If you put guys in the right environment': Morne Morkel reveals how India are nurturing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Image Credit: vaibhav_sooryavanshi09/Instagram

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