'If You’re Good Enough, You…': Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Note For His Late Father, Reveals Life-Changing Moment

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday penned down an emotional post for his late father Prem Kohli on Father's day. Virat has always spoken how his father never succumbed to system pressure in order to make him play at the bigger stage and always backed his talent to shine.



In a post, which has gone viral on social media, the former India skipper wrote that his father told him to never rely on shortcuts.

"He taught me to never rely on shortcuts or influence - because if you truly have it in you, hard work will show it. And if you don't have the will to work for it, then maybe you don't deserve it yet. When I was offered an easier path once, he refused it for me. With calm conviction, he said, "If you're good enough, you'll find your way. And if not, it's better to know that early. That one moment shaped how I live, work, and show up in the world. Happy Father's Day to all the fathers whose quiet strength becomes our lifelong compass," Virat wrote on his Instagram account.

Anushka Sharma's Father's Day wishes

Kohli currently has 274 million followers on Instagram and is the highest followed Indian personality on the app. Earlier in the day, Virat's wife Anushka Sharma also wrote an emotional message for father Virat and her own father on instagram.

Anushka shared a cute letter made by their daughter Vamika for Virat. The first picture had the actress' father posting at Vamika's birthday celebrations while the second picture was the letter from their cute little baby. The message on the card read- 'He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (Happy Father's Day).

Sharing the post, Anushka captioned, "To the first man I ever loved—and the first man our daughter did . Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere.

Virat and Anushka are the proud mother-father of two children. Their daughter is named Vamika while they also gave birth to a son named Akaay in 2024. The couple got married on 11 December, 2017 and became parents to their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, and their son Akaay on February 15, 2024.