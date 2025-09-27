'If You Take Away Aggression From...' Salman Agha Breaks Silence On 'No Handshake' Saga Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Final, Defends Farhan, Rauf Over Controversial Gestures

The stage is set for one of cricket's most high-voltage clashes at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, Sunday. For the first time in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan will clash in the final - a T20I blockbuster that promises a high-stakes drama.

Defending champions India, who have been unbeaten through six matches of Asia Cup 2025, face a resurgent Pakistan side that has clawed its way back from early setbacks.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha broke the silence on 'no handshake' controversy during the tournament.

Notably, the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has been marked by heightened tensions between India and Pakistan and the "no handshake" incidents is also one part of the drama. This issue first surfaced during the group-stage match on September 14 in Dubai, when India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha skipped the customary handshake at the toss.

Later, when India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in that Asia Cup 2025 match, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistan players. This left the Pakistan team waiting in disappointment, and Agha skipped the post-match presentation ceremony as a result.

What Did Salman Ali Agha Say On 'No Handshake' Controversy?

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, Salman Ali Agha expressed disappointment at the absence of post-match handshakes between the two teams during this tournament.

"I started playing cricket from 2007, at Under-16 level. I have never seen that there hasn't been a handshake between two teams. My Abbu [father] is a big cricket fan, and he went back 20 more years and said it's never happened that the two teams haven't shaken hands. Even I can't think of a time when it's not happened," Salman said at the pre-final press conference in Dubai.

"Even when India-Pakistan relations were worse, there was always a handshake. So, I don't think not having a handshake is good for cricket," he added.



Salman Ali Agha Defends His Teammates Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf

During the pre-final press conference, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha also defended his teammates Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf over their controversial gestures.

Notably, Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan have been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their controversial gestures in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against India on September 21, Sunday.

Rauf and Farhan have been reprimanded for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India-Pakistan in Dubai. According to a Cricbuzz report, both Rauf and Farhan were found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Player Code of Conduct.

"It rests with the individual, everyone has their own way. If someone wants to be aggressive on the ground, then why not? Because if you take away aggression from a fast bowler, then nothing is left," said Salman.

"Every player knows how to deal with his emotions. As a captain, I give a free hand to any player on how to react on the ground, unless he is disrespecting someone or doing something disrespectful to the country.

"If you snatch gestures from a fast bowler, I don't think he will be as effective as he should be. And if an individual wants to be aggressive on the ground, most welcome whether he is from our team or theirs, I have no problem with that," he added.

Why Harris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan Have Been Reprimanded By ICC?

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined for his on-field gesture imitating a crashing plane. He was also strongly reprimanded for bringing the game into disrepute. While the exact amount of the fine remains undisclosed, a part of his match fee has been docked.

Rauf's gesture was interpreted as a reference to the recent India-Pakistan conflict, with an apparent nod to downed fighter jets.

On the other hand, Farhan was pulled up for his gun celebration. He wielded his bat like a gun to celebrate his half-century. Farhan, who opened the innings, scored 58 off 45 balls in Pakistan's six-wicket defeat against India in that Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash.