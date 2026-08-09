/'If you treat big player like that': Ajit Agarkar & Co. told to provide clarity to Rohit Sharma for ODI WC 2027

As discussions intensify regarding India's tactical roadmap for the 2027 One Day International World Cup in Africa, former national vice captain Ajinkya Rahane has issued a direct message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Rahane has called on administrative leaders to eliminate public uncertainty and grant legendary opener Rohit Sharma a clear, unambiguous green light for the marquee tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Despite standing as one of the most decorated white ball batters in international cricket history, the 39 year old opener has faced persistent public speculation concerning his career longevity. Rather than stemming from a decline in batting output, the scrutiny has centered primarily on his age and physical conditioning. Every fifty over assignment undertaken by the national squad over recent months has been accompanied by intense debate over his long term standing.
Prolific Form Silences Exit Rumors
Statistically, Rohit's recent contributions at the top of the order remain highly potent. Across his last 15 One Day International appearances since October 2025, the veteran opening batter has registered two scores exceeding 120 runs, alongside four separate half centuries where he breached the 70 run threshold.
The speculative chatter reached a peak during India's bilateral tour of England, with multiple reports asserting that the series finale at Lord's would mark his final international appearance, claiming selectors intended to transition toward younger leadership. However, Rohit delivered a defiant response on the pitch, smashing a masterclass 138 runs at the historic London venue to reinforce his irreplaceable value to the setup.
Rahane Advocates Freedom and Mental Clarity
Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Rahane emphasized that a player of Rohit's stature must not be subjected to temporary, match to match evaluations.
"I think it's important to tell Rohit Sharma that he's going to play the 2027 World Cup," Rahane stated.
Underlining the necessity of leveraging veteran leadership during high stakes global events, Rahane insisted that the selection panel must extend complete security to the opening batter.
"If you see his contribution throughout so many years, it's been amazing. So you need the experience of such a player in the World Cup. That discussion shouldn't even happen. If you say once, 'Rohit Sharma, you're going to play,' that's it. You can't go series by series because he's such a big player," he explained.
The former Test vice captain noted that top level batting relies heavily on psychological freedom and rhythmic consistency, which can be severely undermined by constant career speculation.
"If you treat a big player like that, because as I said, it's about rhythm," Rahane added. "Cricket is about rhythm. No matter how many matches you've played, whether you're a youngster or an experienced player in the team, it's about rhythm. If your mind is free, you can play with that mindset. As for Rohit's quality, there's no need to even speak about it. Such experience is needed in the team, so this debate shouldn't even happen between the team management and the captain. Agar unko khelna hai 2027 World Cup, toh unko khelna hai."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.