/'If you treat big player like that': Ajit Agarkar & Co. told to provide clarity to Rohit Sharma for ODI WC 2027

"If you treat a big player like that, because as I said, it's about rhythm," Rahane added. "Cricket is about rhythm. No matter how many matches you've played, whether you're a youngster or an experienced player in the team, it's about rhythm. If your mind is free, you can play with that mindset. As for Rohit's quality, there's no need to even speak about it. Such experience is needed in the team, so this debate shouldn't even happen between the team management and the captain. Agar unko khelna hai 2027 World Cup, toh unko khelna hai."