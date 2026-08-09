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'If you treat big player like that': Ajit Agarkar & Co. told to provide clarity to Rohit Sharma for ODI WC 2027

As discussions intensify regarding India's tactical roadmap for the 2027 One Day International World Cup in Africa, former national vice captain Ajinkya Rahane has issued a direct message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
'If you treat big player like that': Ajit Agarkar & Co. told to provide clarity to Rohit Sharma for ODI WC 2027
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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