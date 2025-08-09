'If You Want Bumrah To Play All Five Tests...': BGT Winning Captain Shares Key Advice For Indian Captains On Managing Ace Pacer

India’s veteran batter and former Test captain Ajinkya Rahane has praised pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the remarkable clarity and professionalism he displayed during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 series against England. In a move that highlighted both foresight and team-first mentality, Bumrah informed the BCCI management, captain Shubman Gill, and head coach Gautam Gambhir before the series began that he would participate in only three of the five Tests.

Staying true to his plan, Bumrah featured in the first, third, and fourth Tests against Ben Stokes’ England. His presence made a significant impact he picked up two five-wicket hauls at Headingley and Lord’s, ending the series with 14 wickets. Bumrah was released from the squad on Day 2 of the final Test at the Oval, which India won in thrilling fashion by six runs.

Rahane, who led India to a memorable 2-1 Test series win in Australia in 2020-21, spoke highly of Bumrah’s decision-making and communication. On his YouTube channel, Rahane said:

“What I liked about the Bumrah situation was that he was pretty clear; he knew what he wanted to do before the series. He said, 'I'll play the first one, I won't play the second one, and then I'll play the third'. Great clarity for a captain. It shows that he has the courage to tell the captain and management to be really clear.”

He continued:

“It also shows that he is keeping the team ahead of himself. Sometimes it is not easy to do so when you are playing for India. As a player, when you are representing India, it's not easy. Sometimes players convey the same message to the team, and then they get dropped.”

Rahane didn’t stop there he also had some valuable advice for head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. He suggested a smarter approach to managing Bumrah’s workload if the team hopes to utilize him across all five Test matches in future series.

“If you want Bumrah to play all five Tests, then use him in smaller spells like 3 overs or 4 overs,” Rahane advised.

He further emphasized that Bumrah’s unique bowling action puts additional stress on his body, making workload management essential.

“It just shows that he wanted the team to be well prepared even when he wasn't playing. Because of his unique action, there is a lot of load on his body.”

Rahane also touched on Bumrah’s psychological impact on opposition teams, particularly England's aggressive "Bazball" approach.

“I think England were wary of Bumrah when he was playing; 'Bazball' didn't come out to the full extent. When Bumrah wasn't there, they played a little freely. It is important to use him properly; you have to give him the luxury to get the best out of him,” he added.

The gripping five-Test series between India and England concluded in a 2-2 draw. India secured victories in the second and fifth Tests, while England emerged victorious in the first and third. The fourth Test ended in a draw, highlighting just how evenly matched the series was.

