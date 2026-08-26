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Ignored by BCCI: How Anaya Bangar found a lifeline abroad at Australia after silence from Indian board

Former Indian cricketer turned broadcaster Sanjay Bangar's daughter Anaya Bangar, who underwent gender affirming surgery in March of this year, has secured official clearance from Cricket Australia to compete in community cricket matches across the country.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Ignored by BCCI: How Anaya Bangar found a lifeline abroad at Australia after silence from Indian board
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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