Ignored For 4 Years! Sourav Ganguly Backs Abhimanyu Easwaran To Solve Team India’s No. 3 Test Batting Crisis

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has thrown his weight behind Bengal’s prolific batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, urging the selectors to finally hand the 29-year-old his long-awaited Test debut. Despite being in the India squad since 2021-22, Easwaran has been repeatedly overlooked, even when the No. 3 batting slot appeared vulnerable during the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England.

India’s 2-2 draw in England marked a promising start for Shubman Gill as Test captain in the post-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma era. While the top and middle order largely delivered – with runs flowing from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja – the one glaring concern was the No. 3 position. Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair were both given chances, but neither cemented their place.

Ganguly’s Strong Endorsement

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Ganguly made it clear that Easwaran deserves his shot.

“He has age on his side. I still believe he will get his chance. It’s only the No. 3 slot that looked a bit fragile. Maybe Easwaran will be tried out there,” Ganguly told The Times of India.

The endorsement carries weight – not just because Ganguly is a former India captain, but also because he knows Easwaran’s game intimately from their shared Bengal cricketing roots.

A Record That Demands Attention

Easwaran’s domestic record is hard to ignore. In 103 first-class matches, he has scored 7,841 runs at an average of 48.70, with a reputation for holding the innings together on challenging tracks. Nearly a third of those matches have been at Eden Gardens – known for its green surfaces – adding to his credentials as a dependable top-order player in difficult conditions.

Yet, since his maiden Test call-up in December 2022 (as injury replacement for Rohit Sharma on the Bangladesh tour), Easwaran has watched 15 other players make their Test debuts ahead of him. He was part of squads for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and the recent England series but never made the XI.

Father’s Explosive Interview

Frustration within the Easwaran camp boiled over recently when his father, Ranganathan Easwaran, gave an emotional interview criticising the repeated snubs.

He revealed that Gautam Gambhir, part of India’s current coaching setup, had personally assured Easwaran of a fair run.

“Gautam Gambhir told my son he would get a long rope and won’t be dropped after just one or two matches. The entire coaching team promised he’d get his due. My son has been waiting four years, after putting in 23 years of hard work,” Ranganathan said on Vickey Lalwani’s YouTube channel.

Ranganathan also questioned the logic of persisting with Sai Sudharsan despite his modest scores in Leeds and Manchester (0, 30, 61, 0), while Easwaran remained benched.

“No ill feelings for Sai Sudharsan, but Abhimanyu should have been tried. Records speak for themselves.”

The Bigger Selection Debate

Easwaran’s case highlights a broader issue in Indian cricket – the gap between domestic dominance and international opportunity. The No. 3 slot, historically a bedrock for India with players like Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, now appears unsettled.

While there is speculation that Shreyas Iyer might be considered for the role, Ganguly’s endorsement suggests a growing belief that Easwaran’s patience, technique, and experience make him the right fit.